Scott County suffers at least 13 coronavirus-related deaths in December

At least 13 people have died of coronavirus in Scott County this month, making December by far the deadliest month so far of the covid pandemic.

The new deaths are the result of the surge in new coronavirus cases that Scott County began experiencing in early November. After a brief lull in late November, cases surged again — perhaps tied to family gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday, with some medical experts predicting a similar surge due to the just-passed Christmas holiday.

Scott County entered December with only seven coronavirus-related deaths, but stood at 20 as of Dec. 23. The TN Dept. of Health did not report any new covid deaths locally Wednesday through Monday, nor did it report any hospitalizations during that time. There had been at least 38 people hospitalized with the virus as of Monday.

In a six-day span from Dec. 18 through Dec. 23, the Dept. of Health reported eight deaths in Scott County related to coronavirus.

Since Dec. 23, however, numbers of new cases have been down. While there were 45 new cases reported on Christmas Day, there were a total of only 30 cases reported Saturday through Monday. Of those, nearly 1 in 4 were “probable” cases, an indication that they may have resulted from the free rapid test drive-through clinic hosted by Mountain People’s Health Councils on Dec. 22. Positive rapid tests are reported as probable cases in Tennessee.

The decline in new cases is believed to be at least partially due to the Christmas holiday — when fewer people were being tested, and fewer test results were being processed. However, Scott County’s testing positivity for the three-day period dipped to just 11%, the first time in nearly two months that it was below 20%. The CDC’s benchmark for effective levels of testing is for a testing positivity rate below 10%.

As of Monday, there had been 1,924 Scott Countians sickened by coronavirus, with 279 of those cases active. The number of active cases declined drastically during the week of Christmas. On Dec. 21, there were 363 active cases in Scott County.