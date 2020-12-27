- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott County’s unemployment rate dropped sharply in November

By Independent Herald

As Scott County was gearing up for the holiday season, its jobless rate dropped sharply, down nearly two percentage points.

That’s according to a new round of unemployment data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. Scott County’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for November was 6.2%, down from October’s seasonally-adjusted rate of 8.1%. Initial reports had the local jobless rate at 8.5% in October.

The state’s numbers were promising across the board. Total employment in Scott County topped 8,000 for the first time in 2020, as more than 500 workers were added to payrolls between October and November. Total employment for the month was 8,085, up from 7,554 in October.

Employment remained notably less than November 2019, when there were 8,357 employed workers in Scott County, but represented a notable improvement for the post-pandemic jobless picture. The last time there were more than 8,000 people employed in Scott County was in December 2019, when there were 8,355 people on payrolls. However, that number plummeted to 7,897 in January, and eventually dropped to as low as 7,016 early in the pandemic in April.

The number of unemployed persons in Scott County in November was 534, down from 699 in October. The estimated local work force increased from 8,253 to 8,619 — the most since December 2019, when it was estimated at 8,676.

Statewide, all 95 counties saw decreased unemployment in November. Locally, Anderson County’s jobless rate dropped 1.9 points to 4.7%; Campbell County’s dropped 2.1 points to 5.6%; Fentress County’s dropped two points to 5.7%; Morgan County’s dropped 2.2 points to 5.0%; and Pickett County’s dropped one point to 4.9%.

Scott County’s unemployment rate remains the highest in the northern plateau region.

Statewide, the highest unemployment rate was found in Lake County, at 8.1%. West Tennessee in general is experiencing high unemployment. Shelby County had the state’s second-highest unemployment rate, at 7.3%, followed by Hardeman County at 7.0%, McNairy County at 6.9% and Lauderdale County at 6.8%. Haywood and Hancock counties had unemployment rates of 6.5%, followed by Perry County at 6.4%, and Unicoi and Clay counties, at 6.3%.

On the other end of the spectrum, Williamson County featured the state’s lowest unemployment rate, at 3.3%. In general, the greater Nashville area is experiencing low unemployment, which is a return to pre-pandemic norms. Moore County featured a jobless rate of 3.6% in November, followed by Cheatham and Dickson counties at 3.8%, and Smith, Wilson, Sevier and Rutherford counties at 3.9%. Rounding out the state’s 10 lowest unemployment rates were Robertson County at 4.0% and Knox County at 4.1%.

Among major metropolitan areas, Chattanooga led the way with a jobless rate of 5.6%, followed by Knoxville at 6.0%, Nashville at 6.1%, and Memphis at 9.6%.

The statewide unemployment rate for November was 5.3%, well below the national jobless rate of 6.7%.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
