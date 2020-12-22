South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic canceled

High school basketball teams anxious for a return to the hardwood will have to wait a little longer. The South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic, scheduled to be played at Oneida next week, has been canceled.

OHS boys basketball head coach Jacob King made that announcement Tuesday morning, confirming what was already anticipated. The decision, King said, was made by Oneida Special School District Director Dr. Jeanny Phillips and Oneida High School Principal Rick Harper.

“The feeling was that putting 16 teams in this gym over the course of three days with the way the cases are surging right now just wouldn’t be the smart thing to do; it’s not worth the risk,” King said.

That means a Scott High-Oneida showdown will not happen this season.

The Indians and Highlanders had been scheduled to play twice, with the first meeting taking place at the 5 Star Preps Classic in Huntsville over the weekend. That tournament was canceled, as well. It wasn’t a guarantee that the two teams would have met in the Oneida tournament, but it was a possibility.

Last year, Scott narrowly defeated Oneida in the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic and went on to defeat Livingston in the championship game.

This year’s tournament was expected to look much different from last year’s packed-house event, with limited attendance due to coronavirus. Instead, local teams will spend the entirety of their Christmas break not playing.

It has been frustrating for coaches and players, who are practicing and preparing as if games will be played. Oneida faced Midway in a district game at home on Thursday, but Scott High’s boys have not played since a trip to Catholic on December 12, and the girls have not played since a trip to Pigeon Forge on December 5.

In his address to the state on Sunday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said that high school sports can continue, with attendance restrictions.

According to TSSAA, that means only players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members — such as brothers and sisters who live at home — will be allowed in attendance at games, in addition to coaches and team personnel, administrators, media, scouting personnel working in a professional capacity, and first responders.

While schools are still digesting the new information from the governor’s office and TSSAA, that could mean that some season pass holders who purchased tickets in advance at Oneida and Scott High will not be allowed in attendance whenever games do resume.

For now, Oneida’s scheduled next game back is against York Institute on January 4, while Scott High is next scheduled to travel to Cosby on January 5.