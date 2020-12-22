Covid vaccine rolled out locally by health department

Coronavirus vaccinations have begun to be rolled out in East Tennessee, administered by the regional health department.

Corie Gouge, public information officer for the TN Dept. of Health’s regional office in Knoxville, said Tuesday that a “soft roll-out” of the vaccination phase was begun on Monday, with about 10 people vaccinated. The health department will do a full roll-out on Wednesday, vaccinating people throughout the day.

There were 115,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine received by Tennessee as part of the first shipment. Gouge said the distribution of that first shipment was based on population levels in each county, but further numbers are not being provided beyond the statewide total.

The vaccine is being administered in phases. Initially, the vaccine will be given to front-line health workers, home health care personnel, student health providers, Covid-19 testing site staff, long-term care facility staff and residents, and first responders as part of what the TN Dept. of Health terms Phase 1a1.

The health department will then move on to Phase 1a2, which will include other health care workers with direct patient exposure.

After that, Phase 1b will include the general public with two or more high-risk conditions — such as cancer, kidney disease, COPD or other respiratory illnesses, organ transplant recipients, the obese, persons with heart failure, high blood pressure or other cardiovascular illnesses, people with diabetes, the immunocompromised, people with dementia and people with liver disease.

Phase 2 will include critical infrastructure workers, school teachers, all ages with underlying health conditions, healthy people over age 65, congregate care residents and staff, and corrections residents and staff.

Finally, Phases 3 and 4 will include young adults and children.

In the initial phases, priority will be given to people over the age of 65, or people with cancer, kidney disease, COPD, obesity, serious cardiac disease, sickle cell disease, diabetes or organ transplants.

There is no timeline for how the vaccinations will proceed through the various phases. Gouge said the hope is that additional doses of the vaccine will be received within the next two weeks.

The vaccination requires to doses, administered 28 days apart.

“The vaccine is voluntary,” Gouge said. “Any first responder or home health provider that want the vaccine will get it in this first phase, but they were asked if they wanted it; it’s not a requirement.”

Tens of thousands of people were vaccinated in a trial phase before the vaccination was approved by the FDA. Unlike the flu vaccine, which is generally less than 50% effective, trials showed the coronavirus vaccination to be highly effective at preventing illness.

“We would encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” Gouge said. “It has gone through trials. This is a very phased vaccine.”

Gouge spent Monday in Blount County as the vaccine was administered to first responders.

“I saw fire, EMS, police, across the board, and what everyone kept saying was they just wanted to do their part to help get things back to normal,” Gouge said. “To me, that was just very encouraging, just the camaraderie across the board. No matter what their profession was, people just want to have normalcy back and they just want to do their part.”

Gouge said that people receiving the vaccination reported no issues.

“Similar to the flu shot, they were saying they just barely felt the injection. They didn’t have any pain or anything like that,” she said.

“We’re all very excited to have this vaccine,” Gouge added. “I personally can’t wait. It’ll be a little bit before I’m eligible to get the vaccine, but as soon as I’m able, I’ll be ready and willing to get it. We’re encouraging everyone who is able and wants the vaccine to get it.”

Gouge said it’s important to remember that the vaccine is not going to immediately end the pandemic, and people should continue taking precautions.

“We still encourage folks to continue wearing masks, social distancing, using good hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces,” she said. “And just like the governor mentioned in his address Sunday, we’d ask that people consider for their Christmas plans not gathering with people outside their home, just to help us control the spread, because our hospitals don’t have the capacity right now.”