Scott’s active covid case count climbs to 363

Scott County’s active number of coronavirus cases hit a new high on Sunday, at 345, then climbed even higher on Monday, to 363, as the local community enters the biggest holiday week of the year with Covid-19 cases still surging.

Sadly, Scott County is seeing a relative surge in the number of deaths being attributed to coronavirus, as well. Covid-19 deaths have become a nearly daily occurrence in recent days, as fatalities begin to catch up to the surge in new covid cases that have been experienced locally since early November.

The TN Dept. of Health reported a new coronavirus-related death in Scott County on Monday for the fourth consecutive day. While there have only been 17 people locally who have died of Covid-19, according to the official health records, eight of those deaths have been reported in the last 11 days, and 10 have been reported in December alone.

For perspective, the 10 covid-related deaths reported locally since the month began equates to 1.5% of all new cases of the virus reported during that time span. That isn’t an accurate case fatality ratio, since deaths lag behind diagnoses by well over a week, on average. But Scott County has seen its coronavirus death rate creep up from 0.6% when the month began to 0.94% as of Monday.

The influenza death rate in an average flu season is between 0.1% and 0.2%, according to the CDC.

The statewide coronavirus death rate is 1.2%.

The Dept. of Health also reported a new hospitalization in Scott County on Monday, bringing the total number of people hospitalized locally due to the virus to 35, including eight this month. That number may climb higher in the days ahead.

Overall, 1.9% of people infected with coronavirus in Scott County have required hospitalization. That is also lower than the statewide covid hospitalization rate, but higher than the percentage of flu patients requiring hospitalization in a typical flu season.

The Dept. of Health reported 29 new cases of the virus in Scott County on Monday, bringing the total number of Scott Countians infected by covid to 1,801. There have been 682 new cases reported in December, as of Monday —

Of Monday’s cases, 22 were confirmed cases and seven were probable cases. Since the month began, 29% of Scott County’s new covid cases have been probable cases. That’s lower than in November, when about 40% of all new covid cases were probable, but remains higher than the statewide rate, where about 17% of new cases in December have been classified as probable cases.

Probable cases includes antigen tests — or rapid tests — that are returned positive, and in some circumstances people who have been exposed to coronavirus and later develop certain symptoms consistent with the virus are listed as probable cases, as well. Prior to the start of November, only about 10% of the total coronavirus cases in Scott County were listed as probable.

Testing positivity in Scott County remains very high, an indication that not all active cases of coronavirus are being detected. For the week ending Monday, testing positivity was nearly 30%, or nearly three times the CDC threshold of 10% for detecting all of the spread of the virus within a community. During that timespan, 200 out of 678 tests returned positive.

Statewide, the situation remains dire in Tennessee, with hospitals full and deaths linked to the virus continuing to skyrocket. Gov. Bill Lee addressed the state Sunday evening, but stopped short of implementing a mask mandate that had been widely anticipated.

Instead, the governor announced a new executive order that will allow high school sporting events to continue, while limiting attendance at those games, while also restricting public gatherings to 10 persons or fewer. However, that restriction does not apply to church services, nor does it apply to events held within the home. The governor urged — but did not stipulate — Tennesseans to gather only with their immediate family for Christmas celebrations this week.

The current surge of coronavirus is being blamed largely on family gatherings at Thanksgiving, and some medical experts in Tennessee have warned that a similar surge resulting from this week’s holiday celebrations could overwhelm hospitals that are already stretched to the limit.

The good news, if there was any to be had, is that the number of covid-related hospitalizations across the state seems to have stabilized this week. There were nearly 2,800 people across the state hospitalized with the virus on Monday, but that number had budged little in recent days.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear what the governor’s moratorium on attendance at high school basketball games will ultimately look like. TSSAA is expected to issue final guidelines after consulting the governor’s office, but had not done so as of Monday. It is widely expected that only parents of players will be allowed in attendance. That could mean that both Oneida High School and Scott High School will have to refund season tickets that were purchased in advance.

Currently, there are no state-mandated restrictions on attendance, though the TSSAA has recommended that attendance be limited to no more than 30% of capacity of the venue where the game is being held. Both Scott and Oneida have taken measures to limit capacity at well under 50%.

However, games have been scarce in recent weeks. Scott High’s girls have not played since a December 5 trip to Pigeon Forge, and the boys last played December 12 at Catholic. Oneida’s boys and girls faced Midway on Thursday, but games that were scheduled for Friday and Saturday for both teams were canceled due to what Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall called a joint decision by himself and his Oneida counterpart, Dr. Jeanny Phillips.

The next scheduled games for either team is at Oneida’s Christmas tournament next week. As of Monday, that tournament was still a go, though all sports schedules seem to be tentative at the moment — and not just at the high school level. Tennessee accepted an invitation Sunday to play in the Liberty Bowl on New Year’s Eve, then withdrew from the bowl on Monday after head coach Jeremy Pruitt and several others tested positive for Covid-19. That effectively ended the Vols’ season at 3-7 overall.