Updated:

Local youth donates socks to nursing home residents

By Independent Herald

Jad Overton (in the blue jacket), the seven year-old son of Adam and Tosha Overton, told his mother he had a dream about helping the elderly in the nursing homes.  He told his mother he wanted to get them socks for Christmas to keep their feet warm. Jad, with help from his family and friends, collected 250 pairs of socks, enough for each resident at Oneida Nursing Home and Huntsville Manor Nursing Home to receive two pair.  This big-hearted, little boy is pictured with his brother, Blake, making deliveries of socks, cards and cookies to Olivia Taylor, activity director at Huntsville (top photo) and Beth Donick, activity director assistant at Oneida Nursing Home (bottom photo).   

Independent Herald
