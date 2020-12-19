Scott County Assessor of Property Tony Sexton has died

Scott County Assessor of Property Anthony “Tony” Sexton has died. He was 68.

Sexton, the county’s second-term tax assessor after being elected in 2016 to replace Steve Thompson, had been hospitalized with Covid-19. He was placed on a ventilator earlier this week as his condition grew more serious.

The affable Sexton was a well-known public figure, even though he was a relative newcomer to politics — perhaps best known for his ever present smile and an easy-going, laid-back approach to the business of the assessor’s office. He was a 26-year veteran of the property assessor’s office before being elected to replace his retiring boss in 2016. In that election, he won 46% of the vote in a four-way race to capture the office with relative ease. He was unopposed in his re-election bid in August.

Prior to being elected to the property assessor’s office, Sexton represented the 3rd District on the Scott County Board of Education.

Sexton is at least the 15th person in Scott County to die of Covid-19 complications. The TN Dept. of Health had reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths locally as of Friday. Half of those deaths have been reported since December 1.

There were 301 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County as of Friday, and the number of hospitalizations resulting from the virus was on the rise.