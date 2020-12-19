- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott County appears to add 52 cases of Covid-19, as state delays latest update

By Independent Herald

The TN Dept. of Health will not release a Covid-19 data update for Saturday, but based on a momentary slip on the agency’s website, it appeared that Scott County was adding more than 50 cases of coronavirus.

The Dept. of Health announced on Facebook that it would release a joint update on Sunday for both Saturday and Sunday, due to “the volume of tests being processed.”

However, the agency momentarily published an update to its website that, while quickly removed, showed Scott County adding 52 new cases of the virus on Saturday. The quickly-deleted update showed Scott County at 1,737 total cases of Covid-19.

Scott County has had 50 or more Covid-19 cases reported in a single day just three times since the pandemic began, with all of those coming in the past 10 days. The Dept. of Health reported 52 new cases on December 9, 62 new cases on December 12 and 61 new cases on December 13.

If the momentary data report published briefly on Saturday proves accurate, Scott County could see a significant uptick in its number of new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is scheduled to address the state at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The address will stream live online.

