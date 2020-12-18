- Advertisement -
Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Scott County
Updated:

Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Scott County

By Independent Herald

Scott County’s 13th and 14th coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday by the TN Dept. of Health, as the state agency reported more than 100 deaths statewide for a second consecutive day.

The case fatality rate in Scott County has lagged behind state and national averages since the coronavirus pandemic began, but that has begun to change as new cases of the virus have surged locally since the beginning of November.

Of the at least 14 people who have died of Covid-19 in Scott County, half have been reported since December 1, and 9 of 14 have been reported since November 1.

The seven deaths reported locally in December represents 1.2% of new coronavirus cases reported during that time span. That is not a true case fatality rate, since deaths lag behind diagnoses by more than two weeks, on average.

The overall case fatality rate in Scott County is 0.8%. For perspective, the death rate in an average flu season is 0.1% to 0.2%.

There have been 1,685 Scott Countians sickened by coronavirus, after 28 new cases were reported on Friday. That number included 25 confirmed cases and three probable cases.

The TN Dept. of Health has reported 33 hospitalizations in Scott County, including six during the month of December. That number is expected to creep upward in the days ahead. Scott County’s hospitalization rate has now hit 2.0%, but remains below the statewide rate. In Tennessee, between 3% and 4% of coronavirus patients have required hospitalization.

Testing positivity in Scott County was 25% on Friday, with 29 of 118 test results returning positivity. For the past week, testing positivity has been nearly 27%.

Seven of the 28 new cases reported in Scott County on Friday were in school-age children, ages five to 18. That is a number that has climbed rapidly in recent days. On Monday, a whopping 17 new cases were reported in school-age children. Since the pandemic began, 274 school-age children have been infected in Scott County.

Both local schools were on a virtual schedule this week, with Christmas break beginning today. In-person classes will not resume until January. Additionally, the 5 Star Preps Classic basketball tournament that was scheduled to be played at Oneida and Scott High this weekend was canceled, a joint decision of the two school systems. Neither school will have another game until the South Fork Physical therapy Christmas Tournament at Oneida the week after Christmas.

A growing number of churches have announced plans for special Christmas worship services to be held virtually rather than in-person. First Baptist Church of Oneida announced Thursday that its vesper service will be held virtually.

There were 301 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County as of Friday.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

