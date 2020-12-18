Tennessee reports 300 covid deaths in 48 hours

As pressure mounts on Gov. Bill Lee to implement a statewide mask mandate, the TN Dept. of Health has reported nearly 300 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 48 hours.

The Dept. of Health reported 115 new Covid-19 deaths on Friday, one day after an unprecedented 177 deaths related to the virus. Nearly 6,000 people have died from coronavirus in Tennessee, and the state has established itself as one of the worst places in the country for spread of coronavirus. There were more than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Friday, as the surge of new cases shows no sign of slowing down.

The total number of people who have been infected in Tennessee is closing in on half a million; more than 493,000 coronavirus infections had been reported as of Friday — or about 7% of the state’s population of just under 7 million people.

For perspective, experts have estimated that between 70% and 90% of the population would need to be infected for herd immunity to be reached.

Lee is facing growing pressure from the state’s front-line health care workers and others to implement a mask mandate. While the governor’s office has undertaken extensive marketing campaigns to encourage everyone to wear masks, there has thus far been no mandate. Instead, the governor signed an executive order last summer giving county mayors in the state’s 89 counties that are under the purview of the TN Dept. of Health the authority to implement mask mandates in their counties. Most have chosen not to do so.

Tennessee is one of just 12 states in the U.S. that do not have a mask mandate. Earlier this week, former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, a Republican and a medical doctor, called on Lee to implement a mask mandate.

As the number of covid-related deaths rapidly increases, Tennessee is facing an emerging hospitalization crisis. There are nearly 3,000 people hospitalized with Covid-19 across the Volunteer State, and fewer than 3 of 10 ventilators were available for use as of Wednesday. Only 8% of ICU beds — or 163 out of more than 2,000 — were available at hospitals across the state.

In the East Tennessee region — which includes Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County — there were more than 550 people hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, of which 118 were in ICU and 57 were on a ventilator. Only 25 of 284 ICU beds were available at the region’s 19 hospitals, a number that was up slightly from recent weeks. More than 60% of ventilators remain available in the region.