Schools closed until February 15? Apparently not

A report from a state lawmaker that Tennessee is looking at closing schools through February 15 has been shot down by multiple sources, including a fellow lawmaker and one of the state’s largest teachers unions.

State Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, on Wednesday said that there is a “ridiculous rumor spreading on social media” that schools will be closed through February 15. “This is absurd and not true,” he said. “Yes, I have confirmed. The governor and his team are working around the clock, literally, to ensure schools stay open.”

The rumor started with a Facebook post by State Rep. John Mark Windle, D-Livingston, on Tuesday. The post said simply, “State of Tennessee drafts contingency plans to close schools until Feb. 15.”

Windle’s post was shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook and sent many in the education industry scrambling. However, several sources — including Zachary — has since pushed back against that report.

Professional Educators of Tennessee, one of the state’s largest teachers unions, said on Wednesday that it doubts the legitimacy of Windle’s report.

“We do not think that is the state’s plan at this time. We have talked to several legislators, who state this would be news to them,” the organization said in a statement. “There is a lot of discussion and policy debates being discussed at this time. However, we do not think it is coming from the Governor or Department. Right now the state lacks that authority to shut down schools. And a special session would not begin until January.”

Even the governor’s office weighed in. Brent Easley, Lee’s legislative director, sent an email to lawmakers to address the rumor.

“This item is not factual,” Easley said.

Windle has not offered an update on his original report of a contingency plan being drafted to close schools.