Former Republican senator calls for statewide mask mandate

Former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., on Tuesday became perhaps the most influential voice thus far to call for a statewide mask mandate in Tennessee to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Republican Frist, who is a medical doctor, used Facebook to call on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to implement a mask mandate, pointing out that the Volunteer State is one of just 12 states in the U.S. without a mandate. He also called on county mayors in Tennessee to implement their own mask mandates.

“We are losing this battle in Tennessee and vaccines can’t reverse in short term,” Frist said, pointing out that Tennessee averaged 123 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. “We are among the two worst states in the country for new cases now.”

Tennessee reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the third time in less than a week that more than 11,000 cases have been reported. Prior to the start of December, there had never been a day with more than 8,000 new cases.

The Volunteer State’s current hospitalizations are approaching 3,000, with more than 350 people on a ventilator and hundreds more in ICU. Hospitals across the state are nearing capacity and there are increasing reports of patients who need beds and have to wait on availability.

Frist pointed out that rural areas, where masks are generally not mandated, are fairing more poorly than urban areas. In rural areas of Tennessee, according to the former senator, there are an average of 130 new cases of Covid-19 being reported per 100,000 people each day. In urban areas, where mask mandates are in place, fewer than 100 new cases of covid are being reported per 100,000 people.

“We are quickly losing this war and our hospital capacity is now threatened,” Frist said. “The vaccine will not help us in time for this surge. We need leadership at the state level (and county level) to act.”

Frist represented Tennessee in the U.S. Senate from 1995 to 2007, and was Senate Majority Leader from 2003 through 2007.