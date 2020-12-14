- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Theft suspect arrested during routine traffic stop
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Theft suspect arrested during routine traffic stop

By Independent Herald

A Pioneer man suspected of stealing his girlfriend’s car 10 months ago and who had since remained on the lam was arrested last week by an Oneida Police Department officer who was conducting an otherwise routine traffic stop.

Lanny Fuson, 44, of Pioneer, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 8, following a late night traffic stop on Alberta Street. He was wanted on an outstading warrant for felony theft, after allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s car in February.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Patrolman Tony Jones, he investigated the theft of a vehicle from a Point Avenue residence on February 11. On that night, Fuson and his girlfriend were allegedly arguing over their child. In the midst of the “heated argument,” Fusion demanded the keys to his girlfriend’s 1997 Subaru Outback, according to the warrant. When the woman refused, Fusion allegedly physically pulled the keys from her hand and left with the vehicle before she could stop him.

Jones noted in the warrant at the time that Fusion was being charged with theft because the couple were not married and, thus, it was not a marital property issue.

The vehicle was valued at $2,000.

Fuson remained on the loose with the warrant outstanding until around 10:30 p.m. on December 8, when Oneida Police Department patrolman Kyler King encountered him on Alberta Street.

According to a warrant filed by King, he ran the tag on the vehicle through dispatch and was informed that the vehicle did not have insurance. He conducted a traffic stop near the Marathon gasoline station to conduct an insurance check, and Fuson allegedly told King that he did not have insurance and that his drivers license was revoked.

King arrested King on the outstanding theft warrant, and also charged him with driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,691FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Opinion

How to promote resilience amidst Covid-19 and holiday stressors

Independent Herald - 0
By Michael Yates As if the year hasn’t been stressful enough with living in the midst of a pandemic health disaster, we’re now faced with...
Read more
Big South Fork

Big South Fork seeks volunteer Trailkeepers

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area’s Trail Keeper program is a volunteer partnership for people who love the park’s...
Read more
Local News

Theft suspect arrested during routine traffic stop

Independent Herald - 0
A Pioneer man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car 10 months ago and who had since remained on the lam was arrested last week...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: December 17, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott records 12th covid death as new cases again surpass 60

Independent Herald - 0
For the third time in four days, the TN Dept. of Health reported a new coronavirus-related death in Scott County on Monday. That brought the...
Read more
Local News

A new record: Scott County adds 62 covid cases in a day

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported 62 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday, the most reported locally in a single day...
Read more
Local News

Soul Sisters, anonymous benefactor team up to raise nearly $12,000 for Children’s Center

Independent Herald - 0
It was an almost impromptu fundraiser. But, as it turned out, it raised nearly $12,000 that will directly benefit some Scott County children who...
Read more
Local News

Health department reports Scott County’s 11th covid death

Independent Herald - 0
For the second consecutive day, and the third time in six days, the TN Dept. of Health reported a coronavirus-related death in Scott County...
Read more
Local News

Tenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Friday reported a 10th death in Scott County related to coronavirus, as cases of the virus continue to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

How to promote resilience amidst Covid-19 and holiday stressors

Opinion Independent Herald - 0
By Michael Yates As if the year hasn’t been stressful enough with living in the midst of a pandemic health disaster, we’re now faced with...
Read more

Health department reports Scott County’s 11th covid death

Local News Independent Herald - 0
For the second consecutive day, and the third time in six days, the TN Dept. of Health reported a coronavirus-related death in Scott County...
Read more

Oneida woman killed, 4 others injured in Winfield traffic accident

Local News Independent Herald - 0
WINFIELD — An Oneida woman was killed and four others, including three children, were injured in a horrific, two-vehicle accident here Friday evening. Mindy Harness,...
Read more

Latest News

How to promote resilience amidst Covid-19 and holiday stressors

Opinion Independent Herald - 0
By Michael Yates As if the year hasn’t been stressful enough with living in the midst of a pandemic health disaster, we’re now faced with...
Read more

Big South Fork seeks volunteer Trailkeepers

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area’s Trail Keeper program is a volunteer partnership for people who love the park’s...
Read more

Theft suspect arrested during routine traffic stop

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Pioneer man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car 10 months ago and who had since remained on the lam was arrested last week...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN