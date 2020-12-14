Theft suspect arrested during routine traffic stop

A Pioneer man suspected of stealing his girlfriend’s car 10 months ago and who had since remained on the lam was arrested last week by an Oneida Police Department officer who was conducting an otherwise routine traffic stop.

Lanny Fuson, 44, of Pioneer, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 8, following a late night traffic stop on Alberta Street. He was wanted on an outstading warrant for felony theft, after allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s car in February.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Patrolman Tony Jones, he investigated the theft of a vehicle from a Point Avenue residence on February 11. On that night, Fuson and his girlfriend were allegedly arguing over their child. In the midst of the “heated argument,” Fusion demanded the keys to his girlfriend’s 1997 Subaru Outback, according to the warrant. When the woman refused, Fusion allegedly physically pulled the keys from her hand and left with the vehicle before she could stop him.

Jones noted in the warrant at the time that Fusion was being charged with theft because the couple were not married and, thus, it was not a marital property issue.

The vehicle was valued at $2,000.

Fuson remained on the loose with the warrant outstanding until around 10:30 p.m. on December 8, when Oneida Police Department patrolman Kyler King encountered him on Alberta Street.

According to a warrant filed by King, he ran the tag on the vehicle through dispatch and was informed that the vehicle did not have insurance. He conducted a traffic stop near the Marathon gasoline station to conduct an insurance check, and Fuson allegedly told King that he did not have insurance and that his drivers license was revoked.

King arrested King on the outstanding theft warrant, and also charged him with driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law.