Scott records 12th covid death as new cases again surpass 60

By Independent Herald

For the third time in four days, the TN Dept. of Health reported a new coronavirus-related death in Scott County on Monday.

That brought the total number of deaths related to the virus to 12, including four in the past week.

The new report came as the Dept. of Health reported more than 60 new cases of the virus for a second consecutive day. After 62 new cases on Sunday, there were 61 new cases reported on Monday — easily the highest two-day total since the pandemic began.

With the latest numbers, Scott County is up to 325 active cases of the virus, just short of the record 333 active cases that was set just before Thanksgiving.

Of the 63 new cases reported on Monday, 44 were confirmed cases while 17 — or 28% — were probable cases.

Testing positivity for Monday was 25%, with 46 of 184 tests returning positive.

Seventeen of the 61 new cases — or 28% — were in school-aged children, ages five to 18.

Statewide, there were 10,319 new cases of the virus reported on Monday — the second consecutive day with more than 10,000 cases. Prior to December, there had never been a day with 8,000 or more cases reported in a single 24-hour period. There have now been four such days in the first 14 days of the month.

There were 79 new covid-related deaths reported on Monday, bringing the total number of Tennesseans who have died from the virus to at least 5,541. There are more than 2,700 people hospitalized with the virus across the state.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
