Soul Sisters, anonymous benefactor team up to raise nearly $12,000 for Children’s Center

It was an almost impromptu fundraiser. But, as it turned out, it raised nearly $12,000 that will directly benefit some Scott County children who could use a boost the most by making Christmas better for them.

Soul Sisters Southern Market last week hosted an internet sale that generated more than $11,000 for the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands’ Angel Bears program.

The fundraiser was hosted by the sisters duo behind Soul Sisters Southern Market: Milly and Gabby Hill. It was made possible by an anonymous benefactor from outside Scott County.

In a stunning display of charity, the anonymous donor spent weeks purchasing various home decor items from Soul Sisters during their weekly Facebook Live video streaming event. Shipping costs alone for those items amounted to several thousands of dollars. Then, she gave it all back — telling Soul Sisters that she wanted them to resale the items as a fundraiser for the children of Scott County.

“She heard Kellie Walker’s story and she was so touched that she wanted to do something,” said Stacey Swann, executive director of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, who assisted the Hill sisters with the event. Walker, the executive director of the Children’s Center, lost her newborn son, Kip, earlier this year. She and her husband, Dustin, later started a charity in his effort, Kip’s Kloset, which will provide clothing to abused and neglected children who are served by the Children’s Center. Soul Sisters helped jump-start Kip’s Kloset when an off-handed mention of the effort on their weekly live stream generated thousands of dollars in donations.

Walker, meanwhile, is now battling a rare form of cancer.

Soul Sisters usually goes live on the weekend. Tuesday’s streaming event was a special event — intended to resale the benefactor’s merchandise, with all proceeds going to the Children’s Center.

It was a rousing success, with the final tally coming to $11,783.

“It was unbelievable,” Swann said. “Just the fact that this lady was so generous, and the fact that Gabby and Milly were able to pull this off. It’s incredible.”

The benefactor’s generosity did not stop with donating thousands of dollars in merchandise that she had purchased back to Soul Sisters for the auction. She phoned in during Tuesday’s show to purchase several thousand dollars of the merchandise she had already purchased and given back — and, in one case, instructed Soul Sisters to give the expensive item away to a child who could use it.

“She literally purchased the same stuff twice,” Swann said. “And donated some of it back again. It was just an incredible show of charity for the children of this community.”

The Children’s Center’s Angel Bears program is designed to allow the community to take part in providing a memorable Christmas to children who might not otherwise have a happy Christmas. The wish lists of the center’s clients are placed anonymously on trees in local businesses. Patrons of those businesses can select a bear and shop for that child for Christmas.

Swann said one local business — which prefers to remain anonymous — contributed $1,000 to the nearly $12,000 total … and then donated the items they purchased back to be resold.

The entire event was an uplifting showcase of the Christmas spirit, Swann said — right down to Walker, who is battling complications of her treatment and was preparing to undergo surgery. She didn’t know of the charity auction until just before it was scheduled to begin. When she found out, by seeing it advertised on Facebook, she called from her hospital bed to make sure the Children’s Center provided dinner for the team at Soul Sisters. Pizzas were delivered during the event.

“What else would you expect from Kellie Walker?” Swann said. “That’s just who she is. Here she is, she’s already undergone more than just about any of us can imagine in one year, she’s getting ready to go into a very serious surgery, and her first thought is about someone else and making sure they’re taken care of. Her love and selflessness are just incredible.”

Gabby Hill, who founded Soul Sisters after discovering a love for repurposing old furniture as a way to relieve stress when her father, the late Jimmy Hill, was battling cancer, said on Facebook that the response to the charity auction was amazing.

“My heart is overwhelmed with how you all opened your hearts and gave to give these kids a Christmas,” she said. “Thank you is never enough.”