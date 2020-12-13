- Advertisement -
Updated:

Health department reports Scott County’s 11th covid death

By Independent Herald

For the second consecutive day, and the third time in six days, the TN Dept. of Health reported a coronavirus-related death in Scott County on Saturday.

The state health agency reported the county’s 11th covid death overall, after reporting the 10th death related to the virus on Friday. The ninth death was reported on Monday.

It had been anticipated that coronavirus deaths in Scott County would eventually begin to proportionately catch up to the surge of the virus that began in early November. There have now been four deaths reported in the first 12 days of December, and seven of the 11 deaths have occurred since the start of November. Only four deaths were reported locally through the first eight months of the pandemic.

The Dept. of Health does not provide identifying details about deaths, nor does it break down age demographics of covid fatalities at the county level.

Overall, the case fatality rate of coronavirus in Scott County remains small — below the statewide level — but it is creeping up, now at 0.8%. Statewide, the case fatality rate is 1.2%.

For comparison’s sake, seasonal flu typically carries a death rate of about 0.1% to 0.2%, according to the CDC.

The Dept. of Health reported only 14 new cases of the virus in Scott County on Saturday, with active cases dropping slightly to 222. Eight of the new cases were confirmed; six were probable. Testing positivity for the day was 16%. Only one of the cases was in a child between the ages of five and 18.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,429 people in Scott County sickened by coronavirus, including 222 school-aged children. Based on those numbers, about 6% of Scott County’s population has been sickened by coronavirus. However, the CDC estimates that many cases of the virus — perhaps a majority — go undetected.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The number of hospitalizations being reported by the Dept. of Health remains small in Scott County. Only 30 hospitalizations have been reported — three of them this month and eight since November 1. That’s a hospitalization rate of 2.1%, which is again below the statewide average. Between 3% and 4% of Tennessee’s coronavirus patients have required hospitalization.

Again for comparison’s sake, seasonal flu carried a hospitalization rate of about 1.1% last flu season, according to data made available by the CDC.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations in Scott County appears to be lagging behind reality; several local residents have been hospitalized with the virus in recent days, and an increasing number of younger and relatively healthy patients are reporting serious illness due to Covid-19.

That’s perhaps due primarily to sheer numbers; there have been more than 1,000 Scott Countians sickened by coronavirus since November 1, and while the unpredictable virus often causes mild illness, it is sometimes serious. Those most at risk for serious illness are the elderly, particularly those with underlying medical conditions. But for reasons medical experts still don’t fully understand, younger people can also be at risk — especially those with underlying illness, but including those without.

In recent weeks, an increasing number of Scott Countians have used Facebook to share their experiences of battling the virus.

“I never dreamed that someone like me would get this sick so quickly and if it can happen to me it can happen to you,” said one young person who is currently hospitalized. “Wear your mask and if you can’t then don’t go out, it really is that easy!”

Oneida attorney Shonda Duncan used Facebook videos after being hospitalized last week to provide a frank look at what it’s like to battle serious illness caused by covid. She is on the road to recovery and has since returned home.

Both the Scott and Morgan County communities were shook earlier this month by the death of well-respected Coalfield football coach Keith Henry, who died of coronavirus at age 55.

