A new record: Scott County adds 62 covid cases in a day

The TN Dept. of Health reported 62 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday, the most reported locally in a single day since the pandemic began.

The previous record for most cases in a single day was 52, on Wednesday. With 263 new cases of the virus this week alone, Scott County’s post-Thanksgiving coronavirus surge is proving to be even more substantial than the surge that began in early November.

Scott County is now up to 277 active cases of the virus. That isn’t a record; the record was 333 active cases, set on November 23. But the outbreak now appears to be accelerating again, with local residents becoming sick at an increasing pace.

While there were 263 new coronavirus cases in Scott County for the week ending Sunday, there were 143 one week earlier. There were more new cases in the past week than in any other Sunday-to-Sunday period since the pandemic reached Scott County. Previously, the most cases in one week was 245, in mid November.

Of the new cases reported Sunday by the Dept. of Health, 46 were new cases while 16 — or 26% — were probable cases. For the week, probable cases made up 27% of all new cases. That is a percentage that is beginning to decline, though it remains above the statewide percentage. For the month of November, about 40% of Scott County’s new cases of the virus were probable cases. Prior to November, probable cases made up only about 10% of all cases.

Probable cases include antigen tests — or rapid tests — that are returned positive. In some instances, people who are exposed to the virus and later develop certain symptoms consistent with Covid-19 are listed as probable cases. There has not been an official reason given for why probable cases are comprising a larger number of new cases in Scott County than in the rest of the state.

Testing positivity for Sunday only was 26%, with 47 of 180 tests returning positive for coronavirus.

Nine of the 62 new cases reported Sunday — or about 15% — were in school-aged children, ages five to 18. For the week, 39 of the 263 cases — also 15% — were in the five-to-18 age category. There have been 231 school-aged children infected in Scott County since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the situation is much as it is in Scott County: the pace of the coronavirus outbreak is quickening. The Dept. of Health reported an alarming 11,352 new cases on Sunday — shattering the record for most cases in a single day. Prior to Sunday, there had been more than 8,213 cases reported in a single day. But that total was reported on Wednesday, and there have now been three days in December with more than 8,000 new cases. Prior to the start of the month, there had never been a day with as many as 8,000 new cases.

Tennessee reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of Tennesseans who have died from the virus to at least 5,462.

Knox County is up to 3,400 active cases of coronavirus. Of those, 143 are hospitalized.

Despite the surging numbers in Knox County, the prevalence of the virus remains far higher in Scott County, relative to population. There are 13 active cases per 1,000 people in Scott County, compared to 7 cases per 1,000 people in Knox County.

