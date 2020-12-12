- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Tenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Tenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County

By Independent Herald

The TN Dept. of Health on Friday reported a 10th death in Scott County related to coronavirus, as cases of the virus continue to surge.

There are now 231 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, after 39 new cases and only three recoveries were reported on Friday.

A total of 1,415 Scott Countians have been sickened by coronavirus.

Twenty-six of Friday’s new cases were confirmed cases, while 13 — or 33% — were probable cases. Testing positivity was 27%, with 101 new tests conducted Friday.

There has been a new surge in cases among school-aged children in Scott County the past two days, with 22 of 73 new cases in the past 48 hours — 30% — being reported in children ages 5 to 18. Prior to Thursday, the number of cases being reported in school-aged children had dipped, with only 24 being reported in the first nine days of the month.

One potential reason for the short-lived dip is schools being closed during the week of Thanksgiving. All local schools have since returned to a virtual schedule that will continue until early January, with a two-week Christmas break upcoming.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,689FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Tenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Friday reported a 10th death in Scott County related to coronavirus, as cases of the virus continue to...
Read more
Local News

Oneida woman killed, 4 others injured in Winfield traffic accident

Independent Herald - 0
WINFIELD — An Oneida woman was killed and four others, including three children, were injured in a horrific, two-vehicle accident here Friday evening. Mindy Harness,...
Read more
Local News

Scott’s coronavirus cases once more surging; more than 50 new cases reported Wednesday

Independent Herald - 0
After more than a week of declining active cases, coronavirus is once again surging in Scott County. The TN Dept. of Health reported 52 new...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: December 10, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Oneida woman killed, 4 others injured in Winfield traffic accident

Independent Herald - 0
WINFIELD — An Oneida woman was killed and four others, including three children, were injured in a horrific, two-vehicle accident here Friday evening. Mindy Harness,...
Read more
Local News

Scott’s coronavirus cases once more surging; more than 50 new cases reported Wednesday

Independent Herald - 0
After more than a week of declining active cases, coronavirus is once again surging in Scott County. The TN Dept. of Health reported 52 new...
Read more
Local News

Ninth coronavirus death reported in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County’s eighth coronavirus death was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Sunday, the same day the state’s health agency reported 30...
Read more
Local News

State reports 8th coronavirus death in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's eighth coronavirus death was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Sunday, the same day the state's health agency reported 30...
Read more
Local News

Football coach Keith Henry dies at 54

Independent Herald - 0
More than a decade and a half removed from his involvement with the Oneida Special School District, Coach Keith "Rock" Henry remained an influential...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

State reports 8th coronavirus death in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's eighth coronavirus death was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Sunday, the same day the state's health agency reported 30...
Read more

Former Scott County Schools technology coordinator Mike Lay dies

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Mike Lay, the Scott County School System's first technology coordinator, died Saturday afternoon, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 65. Lay, who remained...
Read more

Oneida woman killed, 4 others injured in Winfield traffic accident

Local News Independent Herald - 0
WINFIELD — An Oneida woman was killed and four others, including three children, were injured in a horrific, two-vehicle accident here Friday evening. Mindy Harness,...
Read more

Latest News

Tenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Friday reported a 10th death in Scott County related to coronavirus, as cases of the virus continue to...
Read more

Oneida woman killed, 4 others injured in Winfield traffic accident

Local News Independent Herald - 0
WINFIELD — An Oneida woman was killed and four others, including three children, were injured in a horrific, two-vehicle accident here Friday evening. Mindy Harness,...
Read more

Scott’s coronavirus cases once more surging; more than 50 new cases reported Wednesday

Local News Independent Herald - 0
After more than a week of declining active cases, coronavirus is once again surging in Scott County. The TN Dept. of Health reported 52 new...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN