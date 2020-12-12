Tenth coronavirus death reported in Scott County

The TN Dept. of Health on Friday reported a 10th death in Scott County related to coronavirus, as cases of the virus continue to surge.

There are now 231 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, after 39 new cases and only three recoveries were reported on Friday.

A total of 1,415 Scott Countians have been sickened by coronavirus.

Twenty-six of Friday’s new cases were confirmed cases, while 13 — or 33% — were probable cases. Testing positivity was 27%, with 101 new tests conducted Friday.

There has been a new surge in cases among school-aged children in Scott County the past two days, with 22 of 73 new cases in the past 48 hours — 30% — being reported in children ages 5 to 18. Prior to Thursday, the number of cases being reported in school-aged children had dipped, with only 24 being reported in the first nine days of the month.

One potential reason for the short-lived dip is schools being closed during the week of Thanksgiving. All local schools have since returned to a virtual schedule that will continue until early January, with a two-week Christmas break upcoming.