Oneida woman killed, 4 others injured in Winfield traffic accident

WINFIELD — An Oneida woman was killed and four others, including three children, were injured in a horrific, two-vehicle accident here Friday evening.

Mindy Harness, 36, of Oneida died from injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred when a second vehicle struck her vehicle.

According to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Harness was the unrestrained driver of a 2014 Nissan Sentra, driving south on U.S. Hwy. 27. A northbound 1998 Chevy Blazer, traveling north on U.S. 27, failed to yield the right of way, causing Harness’s Nissan to slam into it.

Harness’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of the highway, while the Blazer wound up on its side in the southbound lane of the highway.

The driver of the Blazer was identified as Angel Watson, age 33, of Winfield.

Watson was injured in the crash, as were three children who were passengers in her vehicle — ages 13, 9 and 5.

Watson and all three children were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.

The crash occurred near Murf’s Gearbox Grill a short distance south of the TN-KY state line.