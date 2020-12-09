Scott’s coronavirus cases once more surging; more than 50 new cases reported Wednesday

After more than a week of declining active cases, coronavirus is once again surging in Scott County.

The TN Dept. of Health reported 52 new cases of the virus in Scott County on Wednesday — the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The new mark comes just two days after the Dept. of Health reported 43 cases on Monday, which at the time tied the most new cases in a single day.

There have now been 223 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scott County since December 1. That’s an average of 25 new cases per day. In November, when coronavirus surged in Scott County, there were an average of 23 new cases per day.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 37 were confirmed cases while 15 — or 29% — were probable cases. Probable cases include antigen — or rapid — tests that return positive. In some cases, people who are exposed to coronavirus and later develop certain symptoms consistent with the virus are listed as probable cases.

For the day, testing positivity was a whopping 35%, with 40 of 115 tests returning positive.

There have now been more than 1,300 people sickened by coronavirus in Scott County since the pandemic began. There are 189 active cases. Nine people have died of the virus locally, and 29 have been hospitalized.

The local hospitalization rate of 2.2% remains below the statewide average, as does the case fatality ratio of 0.7%.

Of the 52 new cases reported Wednesday, only three involved school-aged children, ages 5 to 18.

The number of cases involving school-aged children has dipped considerably in recent days. In November, 17% of all new cases of the virus involved children in the 5-to-18 age group. In December, 11% of new cases through the first nine days of the month have involved school-aged children.

Both the Scott County and Oneida school districts are moving to virtual learning for all students until early January. County students began their virtual routine on Wednesday, and will return to school for the start of second semester after Christmas break.

Statewide, there were more than 8,000 new cases of coronavirus reported on Wednesday. There are now more than 2,600 people hospitalized with the virus, a number that continues to rise.

In the East Tennessee region — which includes Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County — the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus has spiked to 524, with about 1 in 5 of those patients being in ICU and more than half of ICU patients being on a ventilator.

As of Tuesday, only 14 of 284 ICU beds at the region’s 19 hospitals were available. Thirteen percent of total beds were available, but those include beds that cannot be used for Covid-19 patients, such as labor and delivery and behavioral health beds.