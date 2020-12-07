Ninth coronavirus death reported in Scott County

Scott County’s eighth coronavirus death was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Sunday, the same day the state’s health agency reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 illness locally.

The report of an eighth covid death was not unexpected; it occurred several days prior.

One day later, on Monday, a ninth death was reported by state health officials. That day, there were 43 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scott County.

The number of active cases in Scott County jumped from 135 on Saturday to 190 on Monday, after 73 new cases and only 17 recoveries were reported in a 48-hour period. To date, there had been 1,271 people sickened by coronavirus in Scott County, as of Monday, of which 1,072 had recovered.

There were a total of 94 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scott County in a 72-hour period as of Monday, after the Dept. of Health reported only six cases in the 48 hours prior to that. It has been reported that there was an error in those earlier reports, and that not all new cases were reported. What isn’t known is whether those missing cases were included in the 94 cases reported in the past three days.

Of those 94 cases in the 3-day period ending Monday, 61 were confirmed cases while 33 were listed as probable cases. Probable cases include positive antigen tests, or rapid tests. In some instances, people who have contact with the virus and later develop certain symptoms consistent with Covid-19 are counted as probable cases, as well.

Probable cases in Scott County continue to far exceed the statewide average. In the first seven days of December, 57 of the new cases of the virus in Scott County — or 38% — have been probable cases. That’s only slightly lower than the month of November, when 40% of new cases in Scott County were probable cases. Prior to November, only 10% of the local cases were probable cases.

Testing positivity remains very high in Scott County. Through the first seven days of the month, 24% of the tests performed locally returned positive.

- Story Continues Below -

There have been a total of 29 Scott Countians hospitalized with coronavirus, with two new hospitalizations reported in the past four days as of Monday. The hospitalization rate in Scott County since the start of November remains quite low, with fewer than 1% of new cases requiring hospitalization. That number can be misleading, since hospitalizations lag behind diagnoses by several days, on average. There have been 849 new cases since November 1, and seven hospitalizations.

With the report of the latest deaths, Scott County’s Covid-19 case fatality ratio is 0.7%. That’s lower than the state and national averages; however, it remains several times higher than the death rate from seasonal flu in an average year.

Of the 94 new cases reported in Scott County in the past 72 hours as of Monday, 12 — or 13% — involve school-aged children, ages 5 to 18. Through the first six days of the month, 21 of 109 new cases have involved children in that age demographic.

The Scott County School System was to have moved to virtual learning on Wednesday, and continued on a virtual schedule through the remainder of the semester, which ends with the start of Christmas break next week. Oneida Special School District announced Monday that it would also move to virtual learning next week, and remain on a virtual schedule the first week back in January.

While Covid-19 hospitalizations locally remain statistically low, the same isn’t true elsewhere in Tennessee. According to the Dept. of Health, the total number of people currently hospitalized with coronavirus surpassed 2,500 for the first time on Saturday. At the same point in November, there were about 1,500 people hospitalized with the virus.

In the East Tennessee region of Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County, it was reported last week that fewer than 10 ICU beds were available in the region’s 19 hospitals. The majority of patients in ICU were ill with something other than coronavirus, but Covid-19 hospitalizations — including those requiring ICU — are steadily climbing, placing a strain on those facilities and health care workers who staff them.