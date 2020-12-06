Former Scott County Schools technology coordinator Mike Lay dies

Mike Lay, the Scott County School System’s first technology coordinator, died Saturday afternoon, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 65.

Lay, who remained a popular figure in Scott County long after his retirement from the local school system, was a teacher and coach before he became the school system’s first technology coordinator in 1993. Last month, the Scott County Board of Education took action to name its technology facility in Huntsville the C. Michael Lay Technology Center, in Lay’s honor. Today, the school system’s technology department remains one of the most respected technology departments among the state’s rural school districts. Last month, Director of Schools Bill Hall said of Lay, “The impact he has made on our school system is beyond measure.”

Born Charles Michael Lay on November 5, 1955, “Big Dog,” as he was affectionately known to friends and colleagues, was the son of Charles David and Ocia Helen Duncan Lay. He moved to Scott County as a child, and graduated from Scott High School before attending both Roane State Community College and Stetson University in Deland, Fla.

Although Lay never played school basketball until his senior year of high school, he wound up playing through college and later coached basketball. He was a math teacher early in his career in education before then-Superintendent of Schools Amon Lay tabbed him as the school system’s first technology coordinator after the TN Dept. of Education created its 21st Century Classrooms initiative in the early 1990s.

Lay retired from public education in 2009, and worked in the private sector for PCS and Beacon Technology. In that role, he continued to use the local school system as an example to other systems across the state.

“He has an uncanny ability to inspire greatness in others. I think that’s the trait I am most in awe of,” Greg Bond, the school system’s current technology coordinator, told the Independent Herald last month.

Despite his diagnosis, Lay remained positive until the end. He used Facebook to request prayer for others battling cancer and was active on the social media platform — which he used to keep in touch with friends — until just days before his death.

After his birthday, exactly one month prior to his passing, Lay said, “I’m not sure how many more of these celebrations I’ll have left, but know that I will live each day honoring the Lord and thanking all those who’ve been a part of my life. I truly live the blessed life.”

A funeral service is planned for Tuesday at 7 p.m., at Jones Mortuary in Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 5 p.m.