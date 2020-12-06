Football coach Keith Henry dies at 54

More than a decade and a half removed from his involvement with the Oneida Special School District, Coach Keith “Rock” Henry remained an influential figure in the local community.

Henry’s sudden and unexpected death on Saturday morning, reportedly from complications of coronavirus, prompted an outpouring of support, shock and grief on social media, as former players and teammates reflected on the loss. He was 54.

Henry played football under legendary coach Jim May at Oneida. He later served as an assistant on May’s staff. He was part of the 1992 state championship team as a coach, and was coaching when May collapsed on the sideline during a game and died amid the 1997 season.

Later, from 2000 to 2004, Henry served as co-head coach of the Indians with May’s son, Jimmy May.

Following the 2004 season, when Oneida made a decision to move away from the co-head coach setup, Henry and his brother — Jared, also a teacher and coach — made the move to Coalfield, where they joined Garry Kreis’s staff. Keith Henry stepped up to head coach following Kreis’s retirement in 2008.

In 13 seasons at Coalfield, Henry amassed a record of 115-49. His teams qualified for the playoffs all 13 seasons, and his last team played in the Class 1A state semifinals at South Pittsburg just eight days before his death.

While his 2020 team tied a school record for wins in a season, Henry’s 2014 team may have been his best. That year, the Yellow Jackets advanced to the state championship game.

Two of Henry’s players — offensive lineman Zach Stewart in 2013 and 2014, and quarterback Parker McKinney in 2017 — were Tennessee Mr. Football winners.

Henry was also Coalfield’s assistant principal.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.