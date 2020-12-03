Funeral services planned for former judge, attorney Charley Sexton

Funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon for Oneida attorney Charles B. Sexton, who died Tuesday, December 2, in Knoxville. He was 82.

In addition to being a prominent local attorney, Sexton served as Scott County General Sessions Judge from 1974 until 1990.

Charles Bruce Sexton was born March 26, 1938, one of 13 children of Manford E. Sexton and Wilda Baker Sexton of Oneida. He followed his father’s footsteps into the military, serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Manford Sexton served in the U.S. Army during World War I.

Sexton married educator Patricia Miller Sexton in 1962. Following his service in the Army, he began his law career in the mid 1960s and, in 1974, he was elected to the bench at the age of 36. He would serve 16 years in that capacity before continuing his professional career in private practice.

Sexton’s Oneida law firm, Sexton, Sexton & Leach, was a partnership with his son, Patrick Sexton, and his son-in-law, Greg Leach.

In addition to maintaining a prominent law career, Sexton was active in church for many years — first at First Baptist Church of Oneida, and later at New Haven Baptist Church near his West Oneida home. He was a Bible study teacher at each church.

Sexton is survived by three children — Pamela Marlow, Patrick Sexton and Amy Leach — and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at New Haven Baptist Church at 4 p.m., with Rev. Philip Kazee and Rev. James Roberts officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A committal service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Sexton Family Cemetery in Huntsville.