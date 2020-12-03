- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Funeral services planned for former judge, attorney Charley Sexton
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Funeral services planned for former judge, attorney Charley Sexton

By Independent Herald

Charles B. Sexton (1938-2020) served as Scott County’s General Sessions Court Judge from 1974 until 1990, and was a prominent Oneida attorney.

Funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon for Oneida attorney Charles B. Sexton, who died Tuesday, December 2, in Knoxville. He was 82.

In addition to being a prominent local attorney, Sexton served as Scott County General Sessions Judge from 1974 until 1990.

Charles Bruce Sexton was born March 26, 1938, one of 13 children of Manford E. Sexton and Wilda Baker Sexton of Oneida. He followed his father’s footsteps into the military, serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Manford Sexton served in the U.S. Army during World War I.

Sexton married educator Patricia Miller Sexton in 1962. Following his service in the Army, he began his law career in the mid 1960s and, in 1974, he was elected to the bench at the age of 36. He would serve 16 years in that capacity before continuing his professional career in private practice.

Sexton’s Oneida law firm, Sexton, Sexton & Leach, was a partnership with his son, Patrick Sexton, and his son-in-law, Greg Leach.

In addition to maintaining a prominent law career, Sexton was active in church for many years — first at First Baptist Church of Oneida, and later at New Haven Baptist Church near his West Oneida home. He was a Bible study teacher at each church.

Sexton is survived by three children — Pamela Marlow, Patrick Sexton and Amy Leach — and seven grandchildren.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at New Haven Baptist Church at 4 p.m., with Rev. Philip Kazee and Rev. James Roberts officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A committal service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Sexton Family Cemetery in Huntsville.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,686FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Funeral services planned for former judge, attorney Charley Sexton

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon for Oneida attorney Charles B. Sexton, who died Tuesday, December 2, in Knoxville. He was 82. In addition...
Read more
Local News

East Tennessee hospitals feeling coronavirus crunch, face overcrowding

Independent Herald - 0
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Knox County Health Department's health care system capabilities benchmark has gone from yellow to...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: December 3, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Local News

Finally a positive trend: active Covid-19 cases plummet

Independent Herald - 0
A positive trend was finally seen last week in Scott County’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of active cases dropped substantially. According...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

East Tennessee hospitals feeling coronavirus crunch, face overcrowding

Independent Herald - 0
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Knox County Health Department's health care system capabilities benchmark has gone from yellow to...
Read more
Local News

Finally a positive trend: active Covid-19 cases plummet

Independent Herald - 0
A positive trend was finally seen last week in Scott County’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of active cases dropped substantially. According...
Read more
Local News

Christmas parade is a go: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Independent Herald - 0
The coronavirus pandemic has stopped a lot of events over the past eight months, but it will not stop the annual Scott County Chamber...
Read more
Local News

RaeZack’s serves more than 400 Thanksgiving meals

Independent Herald - 0
When RaeZack’s owners Dan and Michelle King planned their inaugural community Thanksgiving dinner last year, they made it clear that they wanted all who...
Read more
Local News

Snow advisory issued; minor accumulations possible

Independent Herald - 0
The first Winter Weather Advisory of the 2020-2021 winter season has been issued by the National Weather Service, with minor snow accumulations predicted for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County surpasses 1,000 total coronavirus cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has reached the 1,000 case benchmark in the coronavirus pandemic. With 26 new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thanksgiving...
Read more

E-Edition: December 3, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Finally a positive trend: active Covid-19 cases plummet

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A positive trend was finally seen last week in Scott County’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of active cases dropped substantially. According...
Read more

Latest News

Funeral services planned for former judge, attorney Charley Sexton

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services will be held Saturday afternoon for Oneida attorney Charles B. Sexton, who died Tuesday, December 2, in Knoxville. He was 82. In addition...
Read more

East Tennessee hospitals feeling coronavirus crunch, face overcrowding

Local News Independent Herald - 0
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Knox County Health Department's health care system capabilities benchmark has gone from yellow to...
Read more

E-Edition: December 3, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN