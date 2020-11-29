- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Snow advisory issued; minor accumulations possible
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Snow advisory issued; minor accumulations possible

By Independent Herald

The first Winter Weather Advisory of the 2020-2021 winter season has been issued by the National Weather Service, with minor snow accumulations predicted for the northern Cumberland Plateau region after a strong cold front passes through the region on Monday.

The Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, continuing through the night before ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officially, the advisory is for 1 to 2 inches of snowfall for Scott County and the rest of the northern plateau. However, much of the minor accumulations that do occur will be above 2,000 ft. in elevation. That means most residential areas will not be significantly impacted.

Rain is expected to change to snow by late Monday morning, with temperatures falling through the 30s during the day on Monday. However, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing until near or just after sunset, meaning that snow will be falling during daylight hours with above freezing temperatures — not ordinarily a recipe for deteriorating road conditions in the Mid-South region.

A better chance for accumulating snowfall will come with sub-freezing temperatures that descend on the region after sunset. However, snow showers are expected to taper off fairly early Monday evening, leaving a relatively narrow window for accumulation.

The bigger story, perhaps, is the cold air that will follow. The NWS is forecasting a low of 22 degrees in Oneida Monday night, with a high only in the mid 30s on Tuesday and a low of 20 by daybreak Wednesday morning. That will easily be the coldest temperatures of the season.

Even though the potential for accumulating snow will be limited outside the mountains, rapidly falling temperatures Monday night will create the potential for isolated slick spots on area roadways for the Tuesday morning commute.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,684FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Snow advisory issued; minor accumulations possible

Independent Herald - 0
The first Winter Weather Advisory of the 2020-2021 winter season has been issued by the National Weather Service, with minor snow accumulations predicted for...
Read more
Local News

Scott County surpasses 1,000 total coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has reached the 1,000 case benchmark in the coronavirus pandemic. With 26 new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thanksgiving...
Read more
Local News

Scott sees a big decline in active covid cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's active coronavirus cases decreased significantly on Tuesday, but the accomplishment might need an asterisk. The number of local Covid-19 cases locally decreased from...
Read more
Local News

Looking for some Christmas spirit? Much colder weather may be lurking

Ben Garrett - 0
If you're one of the many people who need a little cold weather to set the mood for the Christmas season, you may be...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County surpasses 1,000 total coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has reached the 1,000 case benchmark in the coronavirus pandemic. With 26 new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thanksgiving...
Read more
Local News

Scott sees a big decline in active covid cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's active coronavirus cases decreased significantly on Tuesday, but the accomplishment might need an asterisk. The number of local Covid-19 cases locally decreased from...
Read more
Local News

Looking for some Christmas spirit? Much colder weather may be lurking

Ben Garrett - 0
If you're one of the many people who need a little cold weather to set the mood for the Christmas season, you may be...
Read more
Local News

Thankful for Recovery

Independent Herald - 0
As Scott Countians sit down for the traditional Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, all will have something to be thankful for. Good health, a job,...
Read more
Local News

Dept. of Health reports a seventh Covid-19 death in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Friday reported a seventh coronavirus-related death in Scott County, the second fatality related to Covid-19 to be reported...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County surpasses 1,000 total coronavirus cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has reached the 1,000 case benchmark in the coronavirus pandemic. With 26 new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thanksgiving...
Read more

Christian roots: How Baptists came to be Scott County’s predominant denomination

Features Ben Garrett - 0
Editor's Note — This article combines both parts of a two-part series appearing in the Independent Herald's Focus On Religion, exploring how the Baptist...
Read more

Snow advisory issued; minor accumulations possible

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The first Winter Weather Advisory of the 2020-2021 winter season has been issued by the National Weather Service, with minor snow accumulations predicted for...
Read more

Latest News

Snow advisory issued; minor accumulations possible

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The first Winter Weather Advisory of the 2020-2021 winter season has been issued by the National Weather Service, with minor snow accumulations predicted for...
Read more

Scott County surpasses 1,000 total coronavirus cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has reached the 1,000 case benchmark in the coronavirus pandemic. With 26 new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thanksgiving...
Read more

Scott sees a big decline in active covid cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's active coronavirus cases decreased significantly on Tuesday, but the accomplishment might need an asterisk. The number of local Covid-19 cases locally decreased from...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN