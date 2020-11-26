Scott County surpasses 1,000 total coronavirus cases

Scott County has reached the 1,000 case benchmark in the coronavirus pandemic.

With 26 new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thanksgiving Day, Scott County has had a total of 1,022 coronavirus cases. That means about 1 out of every 22 people in Scott County have had a known case of the virus, or nearly 5% of the population.

Fortunately, most of those cases have been mild. There have been 27 coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Scott County — or about 2.6% of the total cases. That’s fewer than the statewide rate. There have been seven coronavirus-related deaths in Scott County, or about 0.6% of the total cases. Again, that’s fewer than the statewide rate.

But the virus has hit this small community particularly hard this month. Of the just over 1,000 people sickened by the virus, more than half contracted it in November. As of Halloween, only 422 Scott Countians had been diagnosed by the virus.

As of Thursday, 248 of Scott County’s coronavirus cases remained active. That’s a number that has dropped substantially in the past three days. On Monday, Scott County was at its high number of active cases: 333 of them. There were 54 recoveries reported on Thursday alone, as the number of active cases dropped from 276 to 248.

While the acceleration of Scott County’s coronavirus outbreak appears to have paused, with the number of new cases reaching a plateau, there’s no indication that significant improvement is close. There have been 56 new cases reported in the past 48 hours, and testing positivity remains extremely high.

On Thursday alone, 21% of the test results reported by the Dept. of Health were positive. That’s more than double the CDC’s benchmark of 10% for successfully capturing the extent of coronavirus spread within a community. Testing positivity has been 21% for the past week as a whole, as well.

The number of “probable” cases being reported in Scott County remains significantly higher than the rest of the state as a whole. Ten of the 26 new cases reported Thursday were probable cases, or 38% of the total. Throughout November, about 40% of the new Covid-19 cases reported in Scott County have been probable — a little more than double the statewide rate. Prior to November, only 10% of Scott County’s new cases were probable.

Positive antigen, or rapid, tests are listed as probable cases. In some instances, people who have been exposed to coronavirus and later exhibit certain symptoms consistent with Covid-19 are counted as probable cases, as well.

Five of the 26 cases reported Thursday, or nearly 20%, involved school-aged children. There have now been 102 cases in children ages five to 18 during the month of November. Prior to November, there had been only 55 cases in that age group, including only about 42 since the beginning of the semester in early August. Schools in Scott County have been closed this week in an effort to help curb the spread of the virus. Scott County students will return to class on Monday, while Oneida students will return to class on Wednesday.

The 11-20 age group — which includes middle and high school-aged students, as well as young adults who have graduated — has experienced the most coronavirus cases in Scott County, for the first time.

Of the 1,022 cases reported locally, 161 (15.8%) have been in the 11-20 age group. Close behind are people in their 40s, where there have been 160 cases, or 15.7% of the total. People in their 50s have experienced 147 cases, or 14.4% of the total, while people in their 20s have experienced 133 cases, or 13% of the total. People in their 30s have experienced 128 cases, or 12.5% of the total, while people in their 60s have experienced 109 cases, or 10.7% of the total. People in their 70s are responsible for 74 cases, or 7.2% of the total, while children ages 10 and under are responsible for 63 cases, or 6.2% of the total. There have been 26 cases in people over the age of 80, or 2.5% of the total. Twenty-one of Scott County’s cases are pending age classification.