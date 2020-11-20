- Advertisement -
Home Obituaries Scott County's weekly unemployment claims continue slow decline
Obituaries
Updated:

Scott County’s weekly unemployment claims continue slow decline

By Independent Herald

Scott County’s total unemployment claims — combining new and continued claims — by week since March 14. Source: TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development,

When the second work week of March ended on Friday, March 13, most Scott Countians were still working in the jobs they had been at for the 2020 calendar year to date. There were only 143 local workers counted as being unemployed. But one of the biggest workforce upheavals in modern history was at hand, as dominoes began to topple in the coronavirus pandemic, putting the U.S. on a pathway towards a shutdown that was intended to contain the public health crisis.

One week later, unemployment claims in Scott County had risen only modestly. There were 41 new unemployment claims, compared with just nine new claims a week earlier. That was a sign of what was to come, as the wave of temporary business closures or employment rollbacks descended on rural America.

By the following week, ending March 28, unemployment claims had begun to skyrocket in Scott County. One month later, on April 25, unemployment claims peaked at 1,115 — nearly one in every five Scott County workers were without work.

Since that time, unemployment claims have been in decline — albeit a slow decline — and as November nears its end, those jobless claims are finally returning to near pre-pandemic levels in Scott County.

For the week ending November 14, there were 183 total unemployment claims in Scott County. It’s the first time that number has been below 200 since March 28. One week earlier, unemployment claims were at 211. A month ago, they were still near 300.

That doesn’t mean the economy is all the way back. Initial claims remain elevated compared to the weeks before the pandemic hit, suggesting some frailty in the job market. Last week, there were nearly two dozen initial job claims in Scott County — 23 workers who are newly without a job. That’s almost three times the number of initial claims in the final week before the pandemic began to impact the economy back in March.

But it’s a significant improvement over where the economy was even a month ago. In the second week of October, there were twice as many initial unemployment claims — 43 in all.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development reported Thursday that Tennessee employers added nearly 25,000 jobs between September and October — even as the state’s unemployment rate edged upward.

The preliminary unemployment rate in Tennessee for October was 7.4%, up from 6.5% in September. County-level unemployment rates will be released on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,679FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Obituaries

Scott County’s weekly unemployment claims continue slow decline

Independent Herald - 0
When the second work week of March ended on Friday, March 13, most Scott Countians were still working in the jobs they had been...
Read more
Local News

Another significant increase in Covid-19 cases: 41 new cases reported in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
In terms of data, it was another bad day for coronavirus in Scott County on Thursday, as the TN Dept. of Health reported 41...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s Morgan is co-MVP in Region 2-2A

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida senior runningback Kolby Morgan was named Region 2-2A's co-MVP in a vote of the region's coaches, announced Thursday. Morgan, who rushed for more than...
Read more
Region/State

Yager re-elected Senate Republican Caucus chair

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE —  Members of the Senate majority met today in Nashville where they voted to reelect Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) to a top leadership...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Could Scott County’s Covid-19 outbreak finally be plateauing?

Independent Herald - 0
The acceleration of Scott County's coronavirus outbreak appears to be showing signs of slowing. For two consecutive days, the number of active Covid-19 cases in...
Read more
Obituaries

Oneida’s Kevin Acres named national PA announcer of the year

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida High School public address announcer Kevin Acres has been named the 2020-2021 National Sports P.A. Announcer of the Year by the National Association...
Read more
Obituaries

Trash today, artifact tomorrow

Ben Garrett - 0
Just about everyone would recognize an old arrowhead on the sandy floor of a rock shelter as an artifact. But far fewer people would...
Read more
Obituaries

Tennessee surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases and 1,000 deaths

Independent Herald - 0
On the same day Wednesday, Tennessee surpassed two dubious coronavirus benchmarks: 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and 1,000 deaths caused by it. Those two...
Read more
Obituaries

From very dry to very wet: Tennessee’s weather pattern swaps extremes

Independent Herald - 0
"Don't like the weather in Tennessee? Wait five minutes." That's the old adage for mother nature's tendencies in the Volunteer State. And while, to be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Oneida’s Lady Indians look to continue their run of success after back-to-back trips to Murfreesboro

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — Due to coronavirus quarantines, Oneida's Lady Indians were unavailable for a team photo prior to the start of the season. Back-to-back trips...
Read more

Portion of S.R. 63 through Huntsville dedicated to the memory of Congressman John J. Duncan Sr.

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — More than 80 years after he chucked down his hoe in a Huntsville cornfield and proclaimed that he was trading in the...
Read more

Oneida’s Morgan is co-MVP in Region 2-2A

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida senior runningback Kolby Morgan was named Region 2-2A's co-MVP in a vote of the region's coaches, announced Thursday. Morgan, who rushed for more than...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s weekly unemployment claims continue slow decline

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
When the second work week of March ended on Friday, March 13, most Scott Countians were still working in the jobs they had been...
Read more

Another significant increase in Covid-19 cases: 41 new cases reported in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In terms of data, it was another bad day for coronavirus in Scott County on Thursday, as the TN Dept. of Health reported 41...
Read more

Oneida’s Morgan is co-MVP in Region 2-2A

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida senior runningback Kolby Morgan was named Region 2-2A's co-MVP in a vote of the region's coaches, announced Thursday. Morgan, who rushed for more than...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN