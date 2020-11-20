Dept. of Health reports a seventh Covid-19 death in Scott County

The TN Dept. of Health on Friday reported a seventh coronavirus-related death in Scott County, the second fatality related to Covid-19 to be reported locally this month.

The report came on the same day that the Dept. of Health reported 32 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County, pushing the number of active cases to a new high of 285.

Coronavirus has been surging in Scott County for the entire month. There had been some hope that the acceleration of the outbreak was beginning to slow earlier this week, but there have been 73 new cases reported in the past 48 hours. Also on Friday, the Dept. of Health reported the 25th hospitalization in Scott County related to Covid-19.

Seven of the 32 new cases reported on Friday, or about 1 in 5, were in school-aged children ages five to 18. There have now been 74 kids in that age group who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the first 17 days of November, after only 29 were diagnosed during the entire month of October. School-aged children make up 16% of all new coronavirus cases reported in Scott County in November, a total that is slightly higher than previous months.

The TN Dept. of Education’s most recent report shows 11 coronavirus cases among Oneida students this week, down slightly from 13 last week. Seven staff members at Oneida have been diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the state’s data.

In the Scott County School System, there were fewer than five cases among students this week, down from 12 last week. There were also fewer than five cases among staff members, unchanged from last week.

Both school systems will be closed next week for Thanksgiving break, which was extended in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

In keeping with a trend that has been seen throughout the month, a large percentage of the new coronavirus cases reported in Scott County on Friday were “probable” cases not confirmed with the most accurate laboratory tests.

According to the Dept. of Health, only 12 of the 32 new cases reported Friday were confirmed cases. The remaining 20, or 63% of the total, were probable cases. On Thursday, 66% of the 41 new cases were probable cases.

Since November 1, 40% of the new coronavirus cases in Scott County — 183 of 453 — have been probable.

There are multiple reasons for Covid-19 cases to be listed as probable. Antigen tests, or rapid tests, that are returned positive are listed as probable. Additionally, persons who are exposed to coronavirus patients and later exhibit certain symptoms consistent with the virus are sometimes listed as probable cases, as well.

Nonetheless, the percentage of probable cases in Scott County has far exceeded the statewide total during the month of November. Statewide, 14% of all coronavirus cases reported since November 1 have been probable cases. On Friday, probable cases made up 18% of the 3,444 total cases reported in Tennessee.

Probable cases also aren’t being reported in any neighboring county to the degree that they’re being reported in Scott County. In Anderson County, 9% of new cases this month have been probable cases, while 91% have been confirmed. In Fentress County, just 8% of new cases this month have been probable cases. In Morgan County, 11% of new cases this month have been probable cases.

One exception is Campbell County, where nearly 30% of new cases reported this month have been probable cases.

A total of 67 test results were reported in Scott County on Friday. Of those, 19% were positive. For the week, testing positivity has been at 18%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, testing positivity in Scott County has been 9%.

Statewide, the number of active cases has been dropping over the past several days. As of Friday, there are 39,422 active cases of Covid-19 in Tennessee. That’s down from a high of 43,101 active cases on Tuesday. More than 2,000 people remain hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tennessee.