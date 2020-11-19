- Advertisement -
Updated:

Yager re-elected Senate Republican Caucus chair

By Independent Herald

State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, has been re-elected chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus.

NASHVILLE —  Members of the Senate majority met today in Nashville where they voted to reelect Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) to a top leadership role as Republican Caucus Chairman.  The meeting was held as the General Assembly prepares to open the first session of the 112th General Assembly on January 12.

Senate Republicans hold a 27-6 super majority, providing direct member representation to citizens in all 95 counties in Tennessee.

Chairman Yager said, “I am honored and humbled to serve again as Caucus Chair to such a hardworking, talented and committed group of individuals.   We have many challenging issues that await us in the 2021 legislative session. This caucus embraces challenges and will chart a bold, conservative path to support economic recovery efforts, improve education, and provide quality health care services, making Tennessee the best place in the nation to live work and raise a family.

Caucus members also voted to re-elect Yager to serve on the Joint Fiscal Review Committee.  The committee conducts a continuing review of the financial operations of state government.   He previously served as chairman of the committee.  Yager will be confirmed by a resolution of the full Senate when the General Assembly convenes.

Others elected to Caucus leadership positions include Senator Jack Johnson as Majority Leader, Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain.   In addition, Lt. Governor Randy McNally was renominated for a third term serving Tennessee.

