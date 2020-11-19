- Advertisement -
Updated:

Oneida’s Morgan is co-MVP in Region 2-2A

By Independent Herald

Oneida senior runningback Kolby Morgan was named Region 2-2A’s co-MVP in a vote of the region’s coaches, announced Thursday.

Morgan, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and had more than 1,500 all-purpose yards in just nine games, was one of several from Oneida to receive superlatives in the coaches’ annual vote.

The senior, who was also a TSSAA Mr. Football semifinalist this fall, shared the most valuable player award with Meigs County runningback Will Meadows.

Morgan was also named the region’s punter of the year.

Oneida junior CJ King was named the region’s defensive lineman of the year, while Oneida receivers and defensive ends coach Robert Wright was named the region’s assistant coach of the year.

Other Region 2-2A superlatives included Meigs County’s Jason Fitzgerald as coach of the year, Meigs County’s Logan Carroll as offensive player of the year and Hagen Lowe as defensive player of the year, Rockwood’s Jaiden Hanibal as special teams player of the year, Meigs County’s Malachi Hayden as offensive lineman of the year, Wartburg’s Tyler Davis as quarterback of the year, Rockwood’s Dakota Waldo as runningback of the year, Meigs County’s Cameron Huckeby as wide receiver of the year, Meigs County’s Ben Smith as linebacker of the year, Rockwood’s Dom Moran as defensive back of the year, and Rockwood’s Wayne Barnes as kicker of the year.

Oneida players named to the all-region first team included seniors Jacob Warmoth, Deshaun Brabson and Reece Marcum, junior Xavier Shoemaker and sophomore Elijah Phillips.

Indians named to the all-region second team included Hunter Shoemaker, Joel Couch, Caden Litton, Blayke Couch, Tyler Cole, TJ Meredith and Lorenzo Garcia.

The Indians’ Noah Buttram was among four Newcomers of the Year, while Colten Daugherty was among four Comeback Players of the Year.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

