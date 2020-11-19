Jury trials suspended due to covid

HUNTSVILLE — The office of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler announced Thursday afternoon that all jury proceedings in the district’s criminal courts have been suspended through January 31, due to Covid-19.

There will be no jury proceedings, trials or grand jury through the end of January. Non-jury proceedings will take place virtually through the end of January.

In Scott County, virtual court days will be January 5, January 19 and January 20.

Other virtual court days throughout the district include November 30, December 16-17, January 6 and January 25-26 in Campbell County; December 7-8 and January 8 in Claiborne County; December 14-15 and January 7 in Fentress County; and January 4 and January 11-12 in Union County.

Victims of crimes whose cases are currently pending before the criminal court can contact their local D.A.’s office for questions. In Scott County, the number for Effler’s office is 423-663-2544.