Sevier County defeats Lady Highlanders in opener, 67-39

HUNTSVILLE — In a season that is expected to feature some growing pains, a young and relatively inexperienced Scott High team experienced their first Tuesday night, falling to Sevier County, 67-39.

The Smoky Bears, who finished last season just five points short of a substate appearance in Class AAA, pressed relentlessly through the first half and change to build an insurmountable lead.

The Lady Highlanders were able to play closer to even with Sevier County after falling behind 18-3 in the first quarter. Some of Scott’s success came after the Smoky Bears called off their press, but that didn’t come until late in the third quarter, after the lead had ballooned to 30 points.

Scott had just one field goal in the first quarter. Things began to change in the second quarter, when Scott High got to the free throw line with consistency. Julia Butts, who had a team-high 12 points, scored six points in the second, and fellow senior Callie Carson knocked down a pair of field goals in the second quarter.

Bryanna Doran had six points in the third quarter. Doran also led the Lady Highlanders in rebounding, with six boards.

Scott shot a relatively impressive 56% from the field, but turned the ball over 19 times and was only 53% from the free throw line, hitting on 8 of 15 attempts. Butts was 7 of 10 from the free throw line.

Tuesday’s game was the debut for Jake Wright as Scott High’s head coach.

SCOTT (39): Butts 12, Carson 6, K. Jeffers 6, Doran 6, Smith 4, B. Jeffers 2, Terry 2, Byrge 1.

SEVIER CO. (67): M. Loveday 19, Shultz 14, Huskey 9, Smith 5, T. Whaley 5, C. Loveday 4, Townsend 3, S. Whaley 3, K. Loveday 2, Williams 2, Clabo 1.