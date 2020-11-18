Morrow, West shine as Scott downs Sevier County in season opener

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers said prior to Tuesday’s season-opener against Sevier County that he hopes his star point guard, junior Trey Morrow, has double-digit games this season with 30 or more points.

Check.

Jeffers also said he hopes junior guard Luke West ups his per-game point production to around 15 or more.

Another check.

Jeffers found the offensive production he was looking for on Tuesday, as the Highlanders aced their first test of the season with a 74-64 win over the Smoky Bears.

Morrow had a spectacular night, with 34 points on 13 of 18 shooting, while pulling down 17 rebounds. He also had seven assists, three steals and three blocks.

West had 20 points, while senior Trevy McCarty added 11.

- Story Continues Below -

Both Highlander guards were big in the second half, after scoring nine points and eight points in the first half.

Morrow had 12 points in the third quarter alone, and added 13 in the fourth quarter. West knocked down three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

That production helped the Highlanders turn a tight game into a lopsided affair midway through the fourth quarter. A nip-and-tuck first half that resulted in a 3-point halftime lead for Scott High turned into a 20-point second half lead before a late surge by Sevier County.

Tuesday’s game was the first on what is a loaded schedule for Scott High this season. Sevier County is a Class AAA team won 21 games last season before losing to Dobyns Bennett in the region semifinals.

SCOTT (74): Morrow 34, West 20, McCarty 11, Storey 4, Prewitt 3, Tucker 2.

SEVIER CO. (64): Zhao 29, Parrish 10, Stanton 9, Miller 8, Trotter 3, Takacs 3, Greene 2.