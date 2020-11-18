- Advertisement -
Home Obituaries Could Scott County's Covid-19 outbreak finally be plateauing?
Obituaries
Updated:

Could Scott County’s Covid-19 outbreak finally be plateauing?

The number of active coronavirus cases has dipped for two consecutive days

By Independent Herald

The acceleration of Scott County’s coronavirus outbreak appears to be showing signs of slowing.

For two consecutive days, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Scott County has decreased slightly, according to the TN Dept. of Health. There were 262 active cases of the virus on Wednesday, down from a high of 273 on Monday.

The reason for the decline: An uptick in the number of cases being classified as recovered or inactive, up from a total of 485 on Monday to 534 on Wednesday — an increase of 49 in just 48 hours.

To be clear, the interruption to what had been a nearly steady increase in the number of active cases for the past two weeks is not because fewer people in Scott County are testing positive for Covid-19. In fact, there have been 38 new cases of the virus reported by the Dept. of Health in the past 48 hours. Prior to just two weeks ago, either of those daily increases — 17 on Monday and 21 on Tuesday — would’ve been a record for the most new cases in a single day.

Rather, the decline in the number of active cases is due to Scott County finally reaching the two-week window where the initial cases resulting from the Covid-19 surge can be listed as recovered or in active by the Dept. of Health.

Still, that decline — however subtle it may have been — cannot occur until the number of new cases stops accelerating. For two weeks, Scott County’s number of new coronavirus cases has steadily increased. On the worst day, there were 43 new cases reported Monday.

The next step in the coronavirus outbreak would be for new cases to begin to decline, so that recoveries can out-pace new infections and the number of active cases can show a more marked decline rather than holding mostly steady. That is what happened in Fentress and Campbell counties after notable outbreaks of the virus in those neighboring communities.

As of Wednesday, there were 147 active cases in Campbell County and 92 in Fentress County. Those numbers are virtually unchanged from 10 days ago, when there were 147 active cases in Campbell County and 93 in Fentress County. But one month ago, there were 261 active cases in Campbell County and 141 in Fentress County.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Elsewhere in the region, Morgan County is seeing its active cases increase — up from 47 to 98 in the past 10 days. Active cases also continue to slowly increase in Anderson County, where there were 400 as of Wednesday.

As previously reported by the Independent Herald, it has been a bad month of November for Scott County. The local community has had the state’s second highest number of new covid cases per populous since the beginning of the month, while the number of school-aged children testing positive for the virus was significantly higher during the first half of November than during the entire month of October, and the number of people over the age of 80 — the most at-risk age group — testing positive for the virus has more than doubled in November compared to the first eight months of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, even as the acceleration of new cases in Scott County appears to be slowing, the number of cases among school-aged children continues to increase. Of the 38 new cases in the past 48 hours, 12 — or nearly 1 in 3 — have been in children ages five to 18. Since the beginning of the pandemic, school-aged children have made up about 14% of coronavirus cases in Scott County.

All local schools are now on a virtual schedule until after Thanksgiving. Both school systems will be closed next week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Scott County students will return to class on Monday, November 30; Oneida students will return on Wednesday, December 2.

All but one of the 21 new cases reported on Wednesday were confirmed by laboratory testing. Fewer than half of the 17 new cases reported Tuesday were confirmed. Testing positivity remains extremely high in Scott County, an indication that there is still more coronavirus circulating in the community than is being detected. Testing positivity for Wednesday alone was 30% — meaning three out of every 10 tests conducted were returning positive.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 24 people hospitalized in Scott County and six people have died. Those numbers are expected to increase in the days and weeks ahead. So far, though, only two hospitalizations have been reported since the current surge in cases began. Just about 0.5% of new cases since the beginning of November have required hospitalization; historically, between 4% and 5% of coronavirus cases in Tennessee have required hospitalization.

Statewide, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations continues to increase — now nearing 2,000 current hospitalizations — even as the number of active cases has dipped to 41,000 from a high of 43,000 on Monday.

In the 13-county East Tennessee region of Knoxville and surrounding counties — including Scott County — coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to climb. There are currently 337 people hospitalized in the region’s 19 hospitals, according to new data released Wednesday, including 81 in ICU units and 33 on ventilators.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,680FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Obituaries

Could Scott County’s Covid-19 outbreak finally be plateauing?

Independent Herald - 0
The acceleration of Scott County's coronavirus outbreak appears to be showing signs of slowing. For two consecutive days, the number of active Covid-19 cases in...
Read more
Scott

Sevier County defeats Lady Highlanders in opener, 67-39

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In a season that is expected to feature some growing pains, a young and relatively inexperienced Scott High team experienced their first...
Read more
Scott

Morrow, West shine as Scott downs Sevier County in season opener

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers said prior to Tuesday’s season-opener against Sevier County that he hopes his star point guard, junior Trey...
Read more
Local News

Scott County has Tennessee’s second-fastest coronavirus case growth in November

Independent Herald - 0
Since the start of November, there have been more newly-diagnosed coronavirus cases per population size in Scott County than in any of Tennessee's other...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Oneida’s Kevin Acres named national PA announcer of the year

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida High School public address announcer Kevin Acres has been named the 2020-2021 National Sports P.A. Announcer of the Year by the National Association...
Read more
Obituaries

Trash today, artifact tomorrow

Ben Garrett - 0
Just about everyone would recognize an old arrowhead on the sandy floor of a rock shelter as an artifact. But far fewer people would...
Read more
Obituaries

Tennessee surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases and 1,000 deaths

Independent Herald - 0
On the same day Wednesday, Tennessee surpassed two dubious coronavirus benchmarks: 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and 1,000 deaths caused by it. Those two...
Read more
Obituaries

From very dry to very wet: Tennessee’s weather pattern swaps extremes

Independent Herald - 0
"Don't like the weather in Tennessee? Wait five minutes." That's the old adage for mother nature's tendencies in the Volunteer State. And while, to be...
Read more
Obituaries

Positive coronavirus data seen in Tennessee – but rise expected in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
For the first time in weeks, there is positive coronavirus data coming out of Tennessee, even as the number of cases in Scott County...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 22

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Sitting down with Oneida Lady Indians head coach Marv West as his team prepares to begin defense of their back-to-back trips to the Class...
Read more

Sevier County defeats Lady Highlanders in opener, 67-39

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In a season that is expected to feature some growing pains, a young and relatively inexperienced Scott High team experienced their first...
Read more

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 21

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Sitting down with Scott High head coach Jordan Jeffers as his Highlanders prepare to open the 2020-2021 season. Last year, the Highlanders started 18-0...
Read more

Latest News

Could Scott County’s Covid-19 outbreak finally be plateauing?

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
The acceleration of Scott County's coronavirus outbreak appears to be showing signs of slowing. For two consecutive days, the number of active Covid-19 cases in...
Read more

Sevier County defeats Lady Highlanders in opener, 67-39

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In a season that is expected to feature some growing pains, a young and relatively inexperienced Scott High team experienced their first...
Read more

Morrow, West shine as Scott downs Sevier County in season opener

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers said prior to Tuesday’s season-opener against Sevier County that he hopes his star point guard, junior Trey...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN