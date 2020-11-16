Quarantines and frustration: Basketball coaches adapt, prepare the best they can

Oneida women’s basketball coach Marv West joked to his principal last week that he needs advance warning before bad news walks through the doors of OHS Gymnasium.

“I told Rick Harper when he comes through that door I need a sign that says whether he’s bringing good news or bad news,” West said. “Because he may be coming in to pull a kid out of practice.”

It may have been a joke but there wasn’t much humor in it. Basketball coaches everywhere are trying to adjust to life in the covid era, where every day brings new uncertainties involving things that are beyond their control.

No one could’ve imagined when last season started that the coronavirus pandemic would disrupt the high school basketball season before it was finished. The girls state tournament was not completed last March, and the boys state tournament didn’t even get started. West’s Lady Indians were able to play their state quarterfinal game — they fell to Loretto the day before TSSAA put the brakes on the championship events — but the Oneida boys were never able to get started in their quest for a state championship.

This year, basketball season begins with everyone knowing full well that word could be handed down at any time to halt the season. And all coaches can do is try to adjust to the “new normal.”

Already, Covid-19 has made life difficult for West’s Lady Indians. Oneida will travel to Cosby on Thursday having not had a single practice with every player present.

“We had three quarantined coming in, and then as it’s gone on we’ve had others added. We also have several with covid,” West said. “Maybe it’s good for me that I’m going through it now (in the preseason) because I’ll be used to it. I don’t know. It’s been very frustrating.”

For West, practices have been a headache. A stickler for detailed practices, West plans out his practice lineups well in advance. More than once this preseason, he’s had to scrap those practice plans at the last minute because of new players being placed on quarantine. Hence, his worry every time the doors open and Principal Harper walks into the gym.

“I try not to show frustration because I don’t want our girls to see that,” West said. “But I tell them let’s just take every day and be glad we’re in here (practicing).”

For Jacob King, whose Oneida men’s team experienced the gut-punch of having their state tournament appearance ripped away from them last year, the worry goes even deeper.

“I’m not going to lie, it took us a while to get over that,” King said of not being able to play last year’s tournament. “Me and Coach (Torrey) Slaven sat down and talked: ‘How are we going to get these kids motivated to come back into a what-if situation?’”

As it turned out, motivation wasn’t an issue. King saw a new hunger in the eyes of his senior point guard, Nathan Bowling: a desire to finish the business that didn’t get finished last season.

“He had a drive and hunger unlike anything I saw last year,” King said. “That made me feel good.”

Kolby Morgan, the second of Oneida’s senior guards, echoed Bowling’s approach. There was some question about whether Morgan — a Division I college prospect in football — would even play basketball his senior season. But, like Bowling, he wants to finish what the Indians’ started before covid reared its ugly head.

“He said, ‘Coach, I gotta go back and finish what we didn’t get to finish last year,’” King said. “So the motivation is there. (But) I think the uncertainty is there, too.”

That’s the worry for King. What if his team comes back hungry and puts the work in again, only to have another opportunity ripped from them by a virus that’s beyond their control?

“How are we gonna overcome this if it happens again?” King asked. “I was a kid once. If I worked all year long two years in a row and didn’t get to go to the state tournament, it would’ve been hard for a coach to motivate me.”

One thing that is certain is that the environment won’t be the same this year: not at home, and not on the road. TSSAA has recommended that teams severely restrict capacity. For both Scott High and Oneida, that means a little less than 50% for home games. Around 400 people will be allowed inside OHS Gymnasium and Highlander Gymnasium.

Both schools have sold season tickets ahead of times, with limited individual tickets available for each game. Scott High was to have begun selling individual tickets for Tuesday’s home opener against Sevier County on Monday morning. Oneida will have a “very limited” number of tickets available for its home opener against Clarkrange on November 23.

For Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers, whose team has enjoyed a significant home court advantage the past couple of years, it’s about motivating his players to play for themselves — not the crowd.

“One of these days, you’ll go show up on Sunday night to play in a gym and you’ll pay $3 apiece to be there,” Jeffers told his team. “And guess who’s going to be there? Nobody. You don’t play for the fans. You don’t play for the student section.

“If they blow the whistle and roll the ball out, I think our guys will go compete,” he added. “I’d say somehow, someway, the Highlander faithful will still give us a home court advantage.”

Oddly enough, perhaps, Scott High doesn’t expect a shortage of tickets for its road games in district play. While Knox County will limit attendance just like everyone else, Scott High fans typically out-number the home crowds at places like Austin-East and Fulton. Those schools have indicated to Scott High administrators that they don’t foresee an issue with tickets. But the ticket allotment for visiting teams at Highlander Gymnasium will be extremely limited, due to the demand for admittance to Scott’s home games.

The same is true at Oneida, where visiting fans will be moved behind their team’s bench (as at Scott High) and the allotment of tickets made available to those teams will be severely limited.

Jake Wright, who is preparing to enter his first season as head coach of Scott High’s Lady Highlanders, is watching the coronavirus situation play out and lobbying for the opportunity to play, but ultimately he knows it’s out of his hands.

“For me, in my mind, I’m thinking volleyball just made it through their season and did okay,” Wright said. “They had championship games, they had great crowds in the stands. So in my mind, they’re an indoor sport, so I don’t see what the difference is.”

But, he added, “For us, we’re just going to prepare and play the games we can play. We don’t have the time or luxury to worry about stuff we can’t control. We’re just going to control the controllables.”

That is a sentiment that is echoed by everyone.

King said he’s trying to develop his team’s depth with the mindset that he could suddenly find himself down a few starters at any given time. District 3-A’s coaches have decided that games will be played so long as each team has at least eight healthy players on the roster.

“If I’ve got three or four starters go down, I’ve gotta take these young guys and we’re gonna go play,” King said. “If Nate Bowling is in the locker room and Kolby Morgan is beside him and Nate gets it, well that’s both of them. They’re gone.

“You’re gonna have to build depth this year,” he added. “Not just me, but every team in Tennessee. If you have two of your starters go down, we’re not just gonna move that game two weeks down the road. So we’ve got to prepare ourselves to be deeper than we’ve ever been.”

West has seen Harper walk into the gym with bad news one time too often this preseason, so he’s preparing his team to take nothing for granted. Especially for seniors who don’t have another year ahead of high school ahead of them, the opportunity to play is precious.

“If this year has taught us anything, it’s that we don’t know what the next day is going to bring — in everyday life, in anything,” West said. “I’m just telling the girls, let’s just be thankful we’re here today. Let’s prepare for tomorrow. Let’s prepare for next week.

“Hopefully this has taught us to just be thankful for what we get to do, and let’s take it from there.”