Oneida boys pause basketball operations, will not begin play until December 1

Oneida’s boys basketball team is pausing all activities through November 27, Oneida Special School District Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips said Monday afternoon.

The Indians will not practice during the lay-off, and will miss several scheduled games, due to coronavirus. The Oneida girls team will continue to play, as scheduled.

Oneida’s boys will miss Thursday’s scheduled opener at Cosby, as well as their scheduled home opener against Clarkrange next week. They will also miss Saturday’s Twin K Hall of Fame Classic at Scott High, where they were scheduled to face Clay County and Monterey.

Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers said Jellico will replace Oneida in Saturday’s games.

Oneida’s girls will make the trip to Cosby on Thursday, and will be in action at Scott High on Saturday against Webb and Clay County. A very limited number of single-game tickets are expected to be on sale for those games.

Ironically, it was Oneida’s girls who had experienced the most coronavirus disruptions in the preseason. Coach Marv West told the Independent Herald last week that his team has not had a full practice with everyone present due to quarantines. But all of that changed Monday, when quarantines were handed down that impacted the boys team.

“If this year has taught us anything, it’s that we don’t know what the next day is going to bring — in everyday life, in anything,” West said last week. “I’m just telling the girls, let’s just be thankful we’re here today. Let’s prepare for tomorrow. Let’s prepare for next week.

“Hopefully this has taught us to just be thankful for what we get to do, and let’s take it from there.”