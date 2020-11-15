IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 23

Talking with Oneida head coach Jacob King about his team’s unfinished business, as the Indians look to not only get back to Murfreesboro, but to play for a state championship.
- Story Continues Below -
Talking with Oneida head coach Jacob King about his team’s unfinished business, as the Indians look to not only get back to Murfreesboro, but to play for a state championship.
Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.
We will not sell or spam your email address.
Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.
© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN