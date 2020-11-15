- Advertisement -
Updated:

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 23

By Independent Herald

Talking with Oneida head coach Jacob King about his team’s unfinished business, as the Indians look to not only get back to Murfreesboro, but to play for a state championship.

Independent Herald
