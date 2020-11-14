Oneida’s Lady Indians look to continue their run of success after back-to-back trips to Murfreesboro

Editor’s Note — Due to coronavirus quarantines, Oneida’s Lady Indians were unavailable for a team photo prior to the start of the season.

Back-to-back trips to Murfreesboro for the state tournament as one of the final eight teams left standing in Tennessee Class A basketball. Three substate appearances in four years. Defending District 3-A and Region 2-A champions.

That’s the resume for Oneida’s women’s basketball team coming into the 2020-2021 season. But the Lady Indians are also one of the freshest-faced teams in District 3-A. They graduated five seniors, all of them at least part-time starters, and all of them vital contributors to last year’s run to the Elite Eight.

The rest of the district has taken notice. The whispers are audible: this is the year to beat Oneida. They’re “rebuilding.”

Except “rebuilding” is probably not a very fair way to put it — not for a team that returns several key players from last year’s state tournament run, and arguably the top two players in all of District 3-A.

“I think we’ve got a chance of winning the district as much as anybody,” Oneida head coach Marv West said. “But we also lost more than anybody. We lost five seniors who had played a lot since their sophomore year. So I think people will overlook us some.

“It’s like I told them: yeah, we lost a lot, but we’ve also got a lot coming back,” he added. “There are a lot of things people don’t know and understand. There’s gotta be a chemistry we’ve gotta get together, but it’ll get there.”

It’s been a preseason of adversity for the Lady Indians. First, they lost junior Caroline Keeton — expected to be their starting point guard — to a knee injury in soccer. Then covid reared its ugly head. Heading into the season-opener against a Cosby team that could be good enough to get to Murfreesboro this year, Oneida has not had a single practice with all of its players together. There have been some out with covid, and others who have been quarantined.

“What we’re more worried about than anything is the end product, not the beginning of the year,” West said.

Losing Keeton changes the Lady Indians’ lineup, but not their approach. Sophomore Kelsey Pike will slide into the point guard position (though senior Gracie Martin will play the point at Cosby, with Pike out for the first game).

“I think everybody saw in the last two games of the year (last season) what Kelsey is capable of, and I promise you that she’s capable of a lot more,” West said. “She’s going to be one of the most special players to come through here that I’ve ever coached. Her work ethic is the best of any kid we’ve got, boys or girls. She spends hours in the gym, and it’s not just standing and shooting. It’s working. I’m so excited for her. The sky is the limit for her.”

Pike will be the only non-senior in the starting lineup.

Among those seniors, Martin is a versatile player who has literally played every position for Oneida, from post to — now — the point guard position. She had a good game against Loretto in the state quarterfinals to end last season, and has come back ready to be even better in her final season.

“We love her versatility,” West said. “She’s worked really hard in the offseason. Her ball handling looks much better, she’s very vocal as a team leader, and I love the position we’re in with her.”

Katelyn Stiltner is a three-year starter at post, and was last season’s District 3-A tournament MVP.

“She provides so much leadership for us,” West said. “Not only is she a good leader but she’s just a great person. She loves helping the younger girls out. She’s very smart on the floor. All of my seniors are very smart on the floor.”

Emily Wisner will be a first-year starter after coming off the bench last season. She’s similar to Martin in terms of her versatility.

“I look for good things from her with her effort,” West said. “She’s had a super attitude this off-season.”

Rounding out the top five will be Jacey Manis, who will also be a first-year starter.

“She’s really, really put in the hours in the gym this offseason,” West said. “We got a new shooting machine and she wore it out. She’s shooting the three a lot better and she’s confident. She’s played so hard for us for four years and waited for her time to come, and it’s now. I’m really excited for her. I hope for really good things for Jacey.”

The final senior on Oneida’s roster will be Caroline Bell. She’ll come off the bench to play the post.

“In some of our zone defenses we like to put Carol out top because she has such great length,” West said. “She can make some plays on offense, but defensively is where she’s really going to help us because she has really good anticipation skills.”

Those six players will provide the bulk of Oneida’s minutes. Those who are familiar with West knows he’ll play more kids than that, but things are relatively open beyond that.

One thing West does know is that junior Faith Cross will play. She’s good at getting to the hole and has good instincts, with an ability to finish through contact.

“She’s going to definitely get a lot of minutes this year,” he said.

Beyond Cross, West said he’ll give opportunities for his underclassmen to get into the game, but he doesn’t mention names. He’s waiting for players to prove themselves after summer practice and camps were lost to covid.

“We’ll just have to see,” he said. “Hopefully everybody is healthy and we’re not in quarantine.”

Look around the district, most people would pick Sunbright at the top. But everybody lost a fair amount of talent, and West said the covid disruptions have created uncertainty for everyone.

“I don’t think anyone knows anything about anybody,” he said. “Usually I will have seen several of the district teams at summer camps, and I’d know more about my own team right now. But I don’t think anybody knows anything about their teams right now.”

Wartburg, last year’s top opposition in the district, lost a lot to graduation, while Sunbright lost three seniors despite being a young team overall.

“It’s just going to be getting everybody going,”West said. “It’s going to be wait-and-see with all the teams. There may be some sloppy ball early, but I really think by the end of the year we’ll have a chance.”

One thing is for certain: Despite all the new faces in starting roles for Oneida, the Lady Indians have players who were on the floor in the state tournament game in Murfreesboro last year.

“You can’t replace experience,” West said. “And these girls do have experience. These girls have been there.”

West said it took him several years after he got back into coaching to convince his players what they were capable of. Finally, they got through to the substate game four years ago, and that proved to be a breakthrough.

“It’s hard for programs to realize that they’re capable,” he said. “I’ve got kids that played in that game last year. And they believe they can do it. And that’s a big part of doing it. When you hold yourself to that standard, you can expect a lot of good things.”

This year’s seniors provide leadership on the floor that West has been pleased with, especially because they have patiently bided their time.

“They were waiting on their moment to come,” he said. “They never got to step into this leadership role last year. They’ve waited on it. They’re all academic kids that are very grounded. They’ve got goals not only in athletics but in academics. All of that has translated over.

“Once we were allowed to do something, they couldn’t wait to get in the gym,” he added. “They couldn’t wait to be the girls that were looked up to. They’re so good with the younger ones at explaining things and making sure they understand that you come in and you do things right. They’ve done a phenomenal job at that. I’ve been very pleased with them.”

There is still a lot of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. No one knows what the future holds. So, for West and his Oneida squad, they’re preparing as if they’ll be in Murfreesboro again in March. It’s the only way to approach it.

“I’m just telling the girls, ‘Let’s just be thankful we’re here today,’” he said. “Let’s prepare for tomorrow, let’s prepare for next week. Hopefully this has taught us to just be thankful for what we get to do, and let’s take it from there.”