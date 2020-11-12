- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott With new coach and new look, Lady Highlanders look to compete immediately...
SportsScott
Updated:

With new coach and new look, Lady Highlanders look to compete immediately in District 4-AA

By Independent Herald

The 2020-2021 Scott High Lady Highlanders include, first row (left to right): Freshmen McKenli Fortune, Melanie Spradlin, Jenna Byrge, Rachel Garrett, Zoey Price, Julie Lawson and Gracie Lewis. Second row: Junior Julie Lewallen, sophomore Annalyne Woodward, seniors Callie Carson, Kenzie Smith and Julia Butts, and sophomores Brianna Jeffers and Zoey Terry. Third row: Junior Bryanna Doran, sophomore Kaitlyn Butts, junior Shian Reynolds, and sophomores Kalin Jeffers, Riley Price, Jordaina Lewis and Jalin Young | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

HUNTSVILLE — Less than a decade ago, Jake Wright was a dominant big man on an Oneida substate team, helping the Indians compete for a state tournament appearance. This time last year, Wright was recruiting players at Scott High and at many opposing schools, as an assistant coach at Cleveland State.

But now Wright — the son of former Scott High and current Oneida coach Robert Wright — has settled into his new role as the Lady Highlanders’ head coach. And even though he didn’t get the benefit of summer camps as a first-year head coach, there is no one who is more anxious for the season to start than Wright.

“For me, it’s just a sense of normalcy, what this season provides with everything going on in the world,” he said. “Every day, we just keep inching a little bit closer and we get more excited. November 17 just can’t get here soon enough for us. As a coach, I worry about time and preparation. But as a competitor, I’m ready to go. I’m ecstatic.”

One thing about Wright being a first-year head coach in a covid year that cost everybody their typical summer routines — he still didn’t have a clear picture of who would be on varsity and who wouldn’t as last week began. He has 25 players, and only 15 can dress for home games (fewer in road games). Fewer still will play. But Wright takes the time to talk about each of his players, saying he’s not entirely sure which 15 he’ll settle on for the varsity roster.

It starts, of course, with Scott High’s senior guards, Callie Carson and Julia Butts. Both played significant minutes last year in starting roles.

“Callie is really having to grow up as we go,” Wright said. “She’s learning to be a leader. She’s getting better every day about it. Her game has improved so much since we got here, and I’m really proud of that girl for how she works and how she goes about her business.”

Butts will also be called upon to be a leader on this year’s squad.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“She’s always going to be a good shooter for us,” Wright said. “She’s really worked hard on getting in shape and staying in shape, which we’re excited about. Julia is a kid who is extremely bright, and it shows in her game. Everything she does is very meticulous and calculated.”

Scott High’s third and final senior is Kenzie Smith. By far the tallest player on the team, she’s a post player who can be dominant on the glass.

“The past three days, she has been absolutely amazing for us,” Wright said. “She’s worked her tail off to get in shape. She’s nowhere near where she needs to be, but she’s so much better than where she was. She’s running the floor so much better. She can really change how we play if she can control the paint.”

Scott High’s junior class includes Julie Lewallen, Bryanna Doran, Alaina Duncan and Shyann ??.

Lewallen is a guard who played limited minutes last year. Wright said she’s worked hard in the weight room to add muscle and is getting stronger every day.

“For her, it’s all about confidence,” he said. “She’s finally starting to understand, ‘If my coaches are telling me I can do this, I can do this.’”

Doran was a prolific scorer as a middle school player at Winfield, and Wright said she’s the most gifted offensive player on his roster.

“If you ask her to score a bucket, she’ll score a bucket — somehow, some way,” he said. “I’m real excited about her because the knock on her for her entire career has been she can’t play defense. Well, the first thing I did was challenge her. She’s taken the challenge, and she’s gotten better at it.”

Duncan is coming off an ACL tear and gaining confidence, Wright said.

“She’s figured out that her knee isn’t going to mess up on her,” he said. “She’s by far the most physical kid we’ve got. She’s a bulldozer, and I love it. She’s mentally tough.”

?? is “working her tail off every day,” Wright said, and is working to build confidence in herself. “She’s very hard on herself,” he said. “We’re trying to convince her that she’s making strides.”

Scott High’s sophomore class is deep and gifted. In fact, Wright said his sophomores could be a building block for the future, once this year’s seniors have graduated.

Among the sophomores is Annalyne Woodward, a hybrid player who can play big or guard. She’s the smartest player on the team, Wright said, and “has worked her tail off” to improve her game.

“She’s running the floor so much better; she’s learning to use her body,” he said. “Inside, when she makes a big girl move, it’s hard to stop her.”

Bryanna Jeffers is another post player who Wright said is the best shot-blocker on his team.

“She has long arms and knows good hand placement,” he said. “The sky is really the limit for her if she keeps gaining weight and gaining strength.”

Kaitlyn Butts — the younger sister of Julia — is a good shooter who is working on getting better defensively.

“I think that will come eventually,” Wright said. “She’ll be a kid down the line that fits into our top 15 and makes a push.”

Jalin Young is a tenacious defender as a guard who “goes out of her way to prove to you she’s tough,” Wright said. “I love that about her. She’s aggressive off everything we run. We’re just trying to decide where she’ll fit. Will she be a backup point guard, or will she be a two or three guard?”

Praylee Day is a “tough kid that can shoot the ball really well,” and is more of a point guard than a shooting guard. “She’s a kid who, if she sets her mind to it, can make a push and get to the next level,” Wright said.

Zoey Terry is the most athletic player on Scott High’s roster.

“She’s the best runner, the best jumper. For her, it’s all about confidence,” Wright said. “It’s about learning, ‘I can play this game. No one can run with me. No one can jump with me.’”

Kalin Jeffers is a 6-foot post player who Wright wants to see improve her confidence.

“The past two practices I’ve watched her get a steal and take it 94 feet and lay it in,” he said. “Not many sophomore 6-footers have that capability. If she can just relax a little bit, she can be a heck of a player for us.”

Riley Price is a first-year sophomore, who Wright said has been a bit of a surprise.

“She’s very coachable and understands everything,” he said. “We want to just get her as much on-court time as possible to make up for the gap year.”

Finally, Jordaina Lewis is another first-year sophomore who is working hard to improve her game. “She can really shoot the ball,” Wright said, and “I think as she grows, good things will come with it.”

Eight freshmen complete the Lady Highlanders’ roster. Wright made a point of saying that each of Scott County’s five middle schools are represented by those freshmen. “That’s the way it should be,” he said, adding that his intention is to “do a better job of getting these young middle school players involved with us. We’ve got to show them what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, and how we’re improving everything. We’ve got to make them feel welcomed here.”

Julie Lawson is a Huntsville product, a coach’s kid who “doesn’t say 10 words the entire time she’s here but she works her tail off every day,” Wright said. “I catch her in practice really watching the other guards and learning from them.”

Gracie Lewis is from Fairview, a skilled player who is “going to be a tough kid to guard as she grows and gets stronger,” Wright said.

McKenley Fortune, from Winfield, is a legacy player, Wright said, who “takes pride in this school. She wants to be here. She wants to make mom and aunt proud.”

Rachel Garrett is a Burchfield product who Wright said proved in the first two days of practice to be a skilled rebounder. “She’s a little under-sized but I think she’s going to grow a little more and she’s taking it to some of our 6-footers on the offensive and defensive glass,” he said. “I’m really impressed with that.”

Melanie Spradlin, from Robbins, is the second-best athlete on Scott’s roster. She works hard in the weight room and is “the strongest individual I’ve ever seen at her weight,” Wright said. “She’s quick as a cat on the floor and defensively she is just chaotic.”

Jenna Byrge is from Huntsville, a skilled offensive player who is learning to play as a guard after being a post player in middle school. “She’s learning every day and getting better every day,” Wright said.

Zoey Price — the younger sister of Riley — is also from Huntsville, a “hard-nosed, working kid” who is ready to work every time she steps into a gym, Wright said. “We’re excited about her,” he added. “She takes pride in everything she does. She wants it, and she’s the type of kid who really takes a challenge.”

Finally, Brooklyn Bolton is a first-year player from Burchfield. “We’re still learning about her,” Wright said, “but she’s trying to get better and trying to learn quicker than anybody.”

If you want to see Wright bristle a little, tell him what kind of roster he has or doesn’t have. He has heard it since he took the job, but he likes his team and he thinks they can compete right away in District 4-AA.

“I’m ecstatic about my kids,” he said. “We don’t have the luxury in a covid world to be thinking about what we lost or what we could’ve had. We gotta be worried about what we have, and I’m excited about the 25 that choose to be here.”

As a competitor, Wright said it “sours me a little bit” to see how far ahead of Scott High that teams like Alcoa and Fulton think they are.

“As a competitor, that eats me alive,” he said. “Because I know we can compete with them, and I know we can compete with them right away. Are we going to have some hiccups along the way? Absolutely. But the better we learn to compete, the better I like our chances.”

The Lady Highlanders will face a brutally tough schedule this year, but Wright said he believes in his team.

“These young women, especially our returners, have been beat down so much — by the community, by fans, by everybody,” he said. “They need confidence. They need somebody that believes in them, that they can do this, that they can change the culture of this program. I’m going to have their back in everything. Every win is because of them and every loss will be on me. They understand that. All I’m going to ask of them is to go out and compete for 32 minutes and give it all they’ve got.”

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,678FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

With new coach and new look, Lady Highlanders look to compete immediately in District 4-AA

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Less than a decade ago, Jake Wright was a dominant big man on an Oneida substate team, helping the Indians compete for...
Read more
Local News

Warmth is here to stay — at least for a while

Independent Herald - 0
The extreme warmth that has flooded much of the continental United States doesn't appear to be in a hurry to leave. The past few days...
Read more
Features

For small businesses, the Christmas season can be a time of recovery

Independent Herald - 0
The coronavirus pandemic has not been unique to Scott County — but it hasn't spared Scott County, either. That means small businesses here, as across...
Read more
Local News

How Scott County became Tennessee’s most Republican county

Ben Garrett - 0
Editor's Note — Some of the following information comes from a May 2020 "Forgotten Times" feature in the Independent Herald, entitled, "Scott County's switch...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Oneida falls at Hampton, 28-14, in first round of playoffs

Independent Herald - 0
HAMPTON, Tenn. — It was a defensive game for a half. And then Hampton’s offense proved simply unstoppable in the second half. Mixing power sets...
Read more
Sports

All-region awards announced for Oneida, Scott High

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida senior Emalea Sexton and Scott High seniors Dara Stanley and Allie Bailey were among the superlatives on this year’s Region 2-A and Region...
Read more
Sports

Oneida, Scott learn who their potential sports opponents will be

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association will not finalize district and region pairings for the new classification cycle beginning next year until its Board...
Read more
Sports

Notebook: Pigeon Forge made big plays when it mattered most. Officials bungled when it mattered most.

Ben Garrett - 0
With 8:19 to play in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Scott High-Pigeon Forge game, sophomore Brady Strunk turned towards the sidelines with his hands...
Read more
Scott

Scott falls to Pigeon Forge, 13-6, in season finale

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Defense. That was the primary theme for Friday’s regular season finale between Scott High and visiting Pigeon Forge. But missed opportunities was a secondary...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott man indicted on rape charge

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 22-year-old Scott County man will stand trial on allegations of rape following his indictment by a grand jury last week. Ricky Austin...
Read more

Again: Scott County’s coronavirus cases increase by record amount

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Another day, another record. The TN Dept. of Health reported 31 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday, the highest number of new...
Read more

Scott County hits 100 active coronavirus cases as surge continues

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County hit 100 active cases of coronavirus on Thursday, as a surge of new cases continued at an alarming rate. For the third time...
Read more

Latest News

With new coach and new look, Lady Highlanders look to compete immediately in District 4-AA

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Less than a decade ago, Jake Wright was a dominant big man on an Oneida substate team, helping the Indians compete for...
Read more

Warmth is here to stay — at least for a while

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The extreme warmth that has flooded much of the continental United States doesn't appear to be in a hurry to leave. The past few days...
Read more

For small businesses, the Christmas season can be a time of recovery

Features Independent Herald - 0
The coronavirus pandemic has not been unique to Scott County — but it hasn't spared Scott County, either. That means small businesses here, as across...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN