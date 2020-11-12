With new coach and new look, Lady Highlanders look to compete immediately in District 4-AA

HUNTSVILLE — Less than a decade ago, Jake Wright was a dominant big man on an Oneida substate team, helping the Indians compete for a state tournament appearance. This time last year, Wright was recruiting players at Scott High and at many opposing schools, as an assistant coach at Cleveland State.

But now Wright — the son of former Scott High and current Oneida coach Robert Wright — has settled into his new role as the Lady Highlanders’ head coach. And even though he didn’t get the benefit of summer camps as a first-year head coach, there is no one who is more anxious for the season to start than Wright.

“For me, it’s just a sense of normalcy, what this season provides with everything going on in the world,” he said. “Every day, we just keep inching a little bit closer and we get more excited. November 17 just can’t get here soon enough for us. As a coach, I worry about time and preparation. But as a competitor, I’m ready to go. I’m ecstatic.”

One thing about Wright being a first-year head coach in a covid year that cost everybody their typical summer routines — he still didn’t have a clear picture of who would be on varsity and who wouldn’t as last week began. He has 25 players, and only 15 can dress for home games (fewer in road games). Fewer still will play. But Wright takes the time to talk about each of his players, saying he’s not entirely sure which 15 he’ll settle on for the varsity roster.

It starts, of course, with Scott High’s senior guards, Callie Carson and Julia Butts. Both played significant minutes last year in starting roles.

“Callie is really having to grow up as we go,” Wright said. “She’s learning to be a leader. She’s getting better every day about it. Her game has improved so much since we got here, and I’m really proud of that girl for how she works and how she goes about her business.”

Butts will also be called upon to be a leader on this year’s squad.

- Story Continues Below -

“She’s always going to be a good shooter for us,” Wright said. “She’s really worked hard on getting in shape and staying in shape, which we’re excited about. Julia is a kid who is extremely bright, and it shows in her game. Everything she does is very meticulous and calculated.”

Scott High’s third and final senior is Kenzie Smith. By far the tallest player on the team, she’s a post player who can be dominant on the glass.

“The past three days, she has been absolutely amazing for us,” Wright said. “She’s worked her tail off to get in shape. She’s nowhere near where she needs to be, but she’s so much better than where she was. She’s running the floor so much better. She can really change how we play if she can control the paint.”

Scott High’s junior class includes Julie Lewallen, Bryanna Doran, Alaina Duncan and Shyann ??.

Lewallen is a guard who played limited minutes last year. Wright said she’s worked hard in the weight room to add muscle and is getting stronger every day.

“For her, it’s all about confidence,” he said. “She’s finally starting to understand, ‘If my coaches are telling me I can do this, I can do this.’”

Doran was a prolific scorer as a middle school player at Winfield, and Wright said she’s the most gifted offensive player on his roster.

“If you ask her to score a bucket, she’ll score a bucket — somehow, some way,” he said. “I’m real excited about her because the knock on her for her entire career has been she can’t play defense. Well, the first thing I did was challenge her. She’s taken the challenge, and she’s gotten better at it.”

Duncan is coming off an ACL tear and gaining confidence, Wright said.

“She’s figured out that her knee isn’t going to mess up on her,” he said. “She’s by far the most physical kid we’ve got. She’s a bulldozer, and I love it. She’s mentally tough.”

?? is “working her tail off every day,” Wright said, and is working to build confidence in herself. “She’s very hard on herself,” he said. “We’re trying to convince her that she’s making strides.”

Scott High’s sophomore class is deep and gifted. In fact, Wright said his sophomores could be a building block for the future, once this year’s seniors have graduated.

Among the sophomores is Annalyne Woodward, a hybrid player who can play big or guard. She’s the smartest player on the team, Wright said, and “has worked her tail off” to improve her game.

“She’s running the floor so much better; she’s learning to use her body,” he said. “Inside, when she makes a big girl move, it’s hard to stop her.”

Bryanna Jeffers is another post player who Wright said is the best shot-blocker on his team.

“She has long arms and knows good hand placement,” he said. “The sky is really the limit for her if she keeps gaining weight and gaining strength.”

Kaitlyn Butts — the younger sister of Julia — is a good shooter who is working on getting better defensively.

“I think that will come eventually,” Wright said. “She’ll be a kid down the line that fits into our top 15 and makes a push.”

Jalin Young is a tenacious defender as a guard who “goes out of her way to prove to you she’s tough,” Wright said. “I love that about her. She’s aggressive off everything we run. We’re just trying to decide where she’ll fit. Will she be a backup point guard, or will she be a two or three guard?”

Praylee Day is a “tough kid that can shoot the ball really well,” and is more of a point guard than a shooting guard. “She’s a kid who, if she sets her mind to it, can make a push and get to the next level,” Wright said.

Zoey Terry is the most athletic player on Scott High’s roster.

“She’s the best runner, the best jumper. For her, it’s all about confidence,” Wright said. “It’s about learning, ‘I can play this game. No one can run with me. No one can jump with me.’”

Kalin Jeffers is a 6-foot post player who Wright wants to see improve her confidence.

“The past two practices I’ve watched her get a steal and take it 94 feet and lay it in,” he said. “Not many sophomore 6-footers have that capability. If she can just relax a little bit, she can be a heck of a player for us.”

Riley Price is a first-year sophomore, who Wright said has been a bit of a surprise.

“She’s very coachable and understands everything,” he said. “We want to just get her as much on-court time as possible to make up for the gap year.”

Finally, Jordaina Lewis is another first-year sophomore who is working hard to improve her game. “She can really shoot the ball,” Wright said, and “I think as she grows, good things will come with it.”

Eight freshmen complete the Lady Highlanders’ roster. Wright made a point of saying that each of Scott County’s five middle schools are represented by those freshmen. “That’s the way it should be,” he said, adding that his intention is to “do a better job of getting these young middle school players involved with us. We’ve got to show them what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, and how we’re improving everything. We’ve got to make them feel welcomed here.”

Julie Lawson is a Huntsville product, a coach’s kid who “doesn’t say 10 words the entire time she’s here but she works her tail off every day,” Wright said. “I catch her in practice really watching the other guards and learning from them.”

Gracie Lewis is from Fairview, a skilled player who is “going to be a tough kid to guard as she grows and gets stronger,” Wright said.

McKenley Fortune, from Winfield, is a legacy player, Wright said, who “takes pride in this school. She wants to be here. She wants to make mom and aunt proud.”

Rachel Garrett is a Burchfield product who Wright said proved in the first two days of practice to be a skilled rebounder. “She’s a little under-sized but I think she’s going to grow a little more and she’s taking it to some of our 6-footers on the offensive and defensive glass,” he said. “I’m really impressed with that.”

Melanie Spradlin, from Robbins, is the second-best athlete on Scott’s roster. She works hard in the weight room and is “the strongest individual I’ve ever seen at her weight,” Wright said. “She’s quick as a cat on the floor and defensively she is just chaotic.”

Jenna Byrge is from Huntsville, a skilled offensive player who is learning to play as a guard after being a post player in middle school. “She’s learning every day and getting better every day,” Wright said.

Zoey Price — the younger sister of Riley — is also from Huntsville, a “hard-nosed, working kid” who is ready to work every time she steps into a gym, Wright said. “We’re excited about her,” he added. “She takes pride in everything she does. She wants it, and she’s the type of kid who really takes a challenge.”

Finally, Brooklyn Bolton is a first-year player from Burchfield. “We’re still learning about her,” Wright said, “but she’s trying to get better and trying to learn quicker than anybody.”

If you want to see Wright bristle a little, tell him what kind of roster he has or doesn’t have. He has heard it since he took the job, but he likes his team and he thinks they can compete right away in District 4-AA.

“I’m ecstatic about my kids,” he said. “We don’t have the luxury in a covid world to be thinking about what we lost or what we could’ve had. We gotta be worried about what we have, and I’m excited about the 25 that choose to be here.”

As a competitor, Wright said it “sours me a little bit” to see how far ahead of Scott High that teams like Alcoa and Fulton think they are.

“As a competitor, that eats me alive,” he said. “Because I know we can compete with them, and I know we can compete with them right away. Are we going to have some hiccups along the way? Absolutely. But the better we learn to compete, the better I like our chances.”

The Lady Highlanders will face a brutally tough schedule this year, but Wright said he believes in his team.

“These young women, especially our returners, have been beat down so much — by the community, by fans, by everybody,” he said. “They need confidence. They need somebody that believes in them, that they can do this, that they can change the culture of this program. I’m going to have their back in everything. Every win is because of them and every loss will be on me. They understand that. All I’m going to ask of them is to go out and compete for 32 minutes and give it all they’ve got.”