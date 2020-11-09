Scott man indicted on rape charge

HUNTSVILLE — A 22-year-old Scott County man will stand trial on allegations of rape following his indictment by a grand jury last week.

Ricky Austin Goodman, 22, was named by the grand jury on Thursday on a single count of rape.

The indictment is the result of an investigation that involved both the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Goodman is accused of raping a woman in May 2019.

In Tennessee, rape is a Class B felony, carrying a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

Goodman was one of four people indicted by the grand jury on Thursday. Among the other cases:

• Eric Christopher Todd Blanton, 33, was indicted on misdemeanor charges of DUI and violation of the implied consent law, stemming from a February traffic stop by Oneida Police Department.

• Deric Christopher Pennington, 46, was indicted on felony charges of aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000, as well as a misdemeanor charge of vandalism, all stemming from a June incident in which he allegedly broke into a residence and stole a guitar and other items with a collective value of more than $1,000.

• Pennington was named in a separate indictment for a single felony count of forgery, stemming from an April incident in which he allegedly wrote a check for $146.60 at a local business. The check was allegedly drawn on the same account as the man whose home was allegedly burglarized by Pennington.

- Story Continues Below -

• Robert Michael Newport, 44, was indicted on a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, stemming from a May investigation by Oneida Police Department. Newport, who was convicted of burglary in 2012, was allegedly found in possession of a Taurus .380 firearm when he was arrested in May.

Indictments are criminal accusations that are presented to the grand jury for consideration. The grand jury returns a true bill when it finds sufficient evidence to send the matter to criminal trial, and a no true bill when it finds that such evidence does not exist. An indictment is not a criminal conviction, and all persons indicted by a grand jury are presumed innocent until convicted in court.