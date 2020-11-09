- Advertisement -
Updated:

All-region awards announced for Oneida, Scott High

By Independent Herald

Oneida senior Emalea Sexton and Scott High seniors Dara Stanley and Allie Bailey were among the superlatives on this year’s Region 2-A and Region 3-AA all-region soccer teams.

Stanley was named the Region 3-AA most valuable player, while Sexton was named the Region 2-A defensive player of the year and Bailey was named the Region 3-AA keeper of the year.

The Region 3-AA all-region team was announced Monday. The Region 2-A all-region team was announced previously.

Stanley was a versatile player for Scott High, contributing both offensively and defensively. Perhaps her biggest moment came in an elimination game against Loudon in the District 5-AA semifinals, when she scored a hat trick to lead the Lady Highlanders back from a 2-0 deficit in the final 15 minutes of the game. Scott finished with a 3-2 win in overtime.

Stanley’s MVP award is especially striking considering that Scott High ended its season in the region semifinals. Livingston and Kingston each finished higher in the final region standings.

Bailey was a four-year starter in goal for the Lady Highlanders, and led four shutouts during her senior season, which saw her team go 9-4-1.

Sexton was an integral part of Oneida’s defensive effort on the back half of the field, helping the Lady Indians to five shutouts over the course of the season. In seven wins on the season, Oneida gave up just two combined goals. The shutouts included a 3-0 win over Rockwood in the District 3-A semifinals and, more impressively, a 2-0 win over Greenback in the Region 2-A semifinals, as Oneida advanced to the substate for a fourth consecutive season.

In addition to Sexton winning defensive player of the year, Oneida sophomore Aliyah Douglas won Region 2-A’s character award, while fellow sophomore Kamryn Kennedy won the overcomer award.

Also named all-region from Oneida were seniors Caroline Bell and Laurel Blount, and sophomores Alexea Jones and Kenlee Duncan.

From Scott High, Stanley and Bailey were named all-region first team in Region 3-AA. Named to the all-region second team were seniors Tori Sexton, Julia Butts and Rylee Cotton.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
