- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Again: Scott County's coronavirus cases increase by record amount
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Again: Scott County’s coronavirus cases increase by record amount

By Independent Herald

Another day, another record.

The TN Dept. of Health reported 31 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday, the highest number of new cases in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic — marking the sixth time in eight days that mark has been raised, beginning with 14 cases on Monday last week.

There have now been 85 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scott County in the past 72 hours. For perspective, Scott County didn’t record its 85th overall case of coronavirus until July 31 — nearly 20 weeks into the pandemic.

There have now been 574 people infected with coronavirus in Scott County. And while state health authorities reported seven recoveries on Monday — a relatively high number — the number of active cases ballooned to a new high of 155.

Twenty-three of the 31 new cases reported Monday were confirmed cases with positive lab tests. The remaining eight were probable cases. As Covid-19 cases have surged in the past week, the number of probable cases has also increased. While there has been no official explanation for that increase, people who test positive with antigen tests but have not had a confirmatory test are listed as probable cases.

Underscoring how much illness is present within the community, an average day now finds more than 100 Scott Countians being tested for coronavirus. On Monday, there were 176 test results reported, 16% of them positive.

So far, hospitalizations continue to lag behind the surge in new cases. There has been just one hospitalization reported in Scott County in the past two weeks. Historically, around 5% of Covid-19 cases have resulted in hospitalization.

Four of the 31 cases reported Monday involved school-aged children, between the ages of five and 18. There have now been 82 kids in that age category sickened since the beginning of the pandemic, including 71 since August 1 — about a week before the fall semester started and students returned to class for the first time since mid March.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The number of quarantines in local school systems continues to increase. There are currently multiple instances where entire classes — and even an entire grade of students — are quarantined due to contact tracing.

Statewide, there was a record number of new coronavirus cases reported Monday: 5,919. It marked just the second time there have been more than 5,000 new cases reported in a single day; the other time was on Saturday. The number of active cases surpassed 30,000 on Monday, with 1,543 of them hospitalized.

There have been 3,610 people in Tennessee who have died of coronavirus thus far.

 

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,679FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Again: Scott County’s coronavirus cases increase by record amount

Independent Herald - 0
Another day, another record. The TN Dept. of Health reported 31 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday, the highest number of new...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida falls at Hampton, 28-14, in first round of playoffs

Independent Herald - 0
HAMPTON, Tenn. — It was a defensive game for a half. And then Hampton’s offense proved simply unstoppable in the second half. Mixing power sets...
Read more
Sports

All-region awards announced for Oneida, Scott High

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida senior Emalea Sexton and Scott High seniors Dara Stanley and Allie Bailey were among the superlatives on this year’s Region 2-A and Region...
Read more
Local News

Scott man indicted on rape charge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 22-year-old Scott County man will stand trial on allegations of rape following his indictment by a grand jury last week. Ricky Austin...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott man indicted on rape charge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 22-year-old Scott County man will stand trial on allegations of rape following his indictment by a grand jury last week. Ricky Austin...
Read more
Local News

Accelerating: Another record-setting number of new Covid-19 cases in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
It was not until July 26 — some 10 weeks after the coronavirus pandemic reached Tennessee — that Scott County recorded its 50th case...
Read more
Local News

Post-election coronavirus cases continue to surge

Independent Herald - 0
"It'll disappear when the election was over" was a common refrain uttered about the coronavirus pandemic during the late summer and early fall months...
Read more
Local News

Scott County hits 100 active coronavirus cases as surge continues

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County hit 100 active cases of coronavirus on Thursday, as a surge of new cases continued at an alarming rate. For the third time...
Read more
Local News

Coronavirus in the classroom: Little evidence of student-to-student spread

Independent Herald - 0
As coronavirus continues to have an impact on local schools, there remains little evidence of student-to-student transmission of coronavirus within educational settings. The Independent Herald reached...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County smashes early voting record ahead of presidential election

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A record number of Scott Countians cast their ballot for president during the two-week early voting period that preceded election day. According to Scott County...
Read more

Again: Scott County’s coronavirus cases increase by record amount

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Another day, another record. The TN Dept. of Health reported 31 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday, the highest number of new...
Read more

Funeral services planned for former Big South Fork archaeologist Tom Des Jean

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services will be held Thursday at Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida for Tom Des Jean, a former archaeologist at the Big South...
Read more

Latest News

Again: Scott County’s coronavirus cases increase by record amount

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Another day, another record. The TN Dept. of Health reported 31 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday, the highest number of new...
Read more

Oneida falls at Hampton, 28-14, in first round of playoffs

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
HAMPTON, Tenn. — It was a defensive game for a half. And then Hampton’s offense proved simply unstoppable in the second half. Mixing power sets...
Read more

All-region awards announced for Oneida, Scott High

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Oneida senior Emalea Sexton and Scott High seniors Dara Stanley and Allie Bailey were among the superlatives on this year’s Region 2-A and Region...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN