Jeffers re-elected as Huntsville’s mayor; Dodson elected in Winfield

HUNTSVILLE — “Back to the campfire.” That was how incumbent mayor Dennis Jeffers jokingly put it as he left the Scott County Office Building on Tuesday with news that he had won a second term in office.

Jeffers and alderman Jaimi Lloyd had visited the election returns waiting room at the county government building to await results after a day spent “electioneering” at the Huntsville precinct with heaters and pizza on a chilly day. “It was a fun day,” Jeffers said. “Cold, but fun.”

The two men didn’t have to wait long for news. The early voting results were first to be returned, shortly after 8 p.m., and it was apparent that both would be victorious — Jeffers as mayor, and Lloyd as the top vote-getter among the pool of alderman candidates.

Also on hand to await results was Jackson Sharp, a Scott High School educator and former coach who was making his first bid for a seat on the board of aldermen. As it turned out, he was victorious as the only newcomer to the board, receiving the second highest number of votes, second to Lloyd.

Jeffers and Lloyd congratulated Sharp, welcoming him aboard, and then it was “back to the campfire.” And, for Jeffers, back to work for a second term in office.

Jeffers finished with 65% of the vote, out-polling former mayor George Potter 431-230. Potter served multiple terms as the town’s mayor before being defeated by Jeffers in 2016. In his comeback bid, Potter out-polled Jeffers among absentee voters, 40-24. But Jeffers won big everywhere else, including a 312-140 edge among those who voted in-person during the early voting period. Jeffers won the paltry Election Day turnout by a 95-50 margin.

In the aldermen’s races, Lloyd received 406 votes. Sharp received 313 votes, while incumbents Jim Morrow and Paul Lay received 259 and 257 votes, respectively. Former alderman Steven Asberry came up just short in his bid to return to the board, with 214 votes. Nathan Daggs, a volunteer firefighter and a political newcomer, received 95 votes. Incumbent Jody Newport chose not to seek re-election.

In Winfield, meanwhile, former mayor Jerry Dodson will return to that role after defeating appointed incumbent Opal S. Anderson by a 197-110 margin.

Dodson, who was last mayor in the early 2000s before resigning, received 51% of the vote in a three-way race to win election. Anderson, a former alderman who ascended to the mayor’s office in 2018 following the death of David Cecil, who was posthumously re-elected after dying just days before the election that year.

Anderson was the first female mayor in Winfield’s history.

Also on the ballot for mayor was the town’s current vice mayor, Chad Jones, who received 74 votes. He will remain on the board of aldermen.

Jones is joined by incumbent Harold Chambers, who was not up for re-election. Also back on the board is incumbent Donald “Dick” Sexton, the former county road superintendent who was the top vote-getter on Tuesday with 187 votes. New to the board will be Doug Wilson Jr., who received 173 votes.

Wilson led all candidates in Election Day balloting, with 79 votes, and unseats incumbent Bob Strunk, who finished with 119 votes. Challenger Jessica Shinkle had 98 votes.