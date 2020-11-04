Coronavirus in the classroom: Little evidence of student-to-student spread

As coronavirus continues to have an impact on local schools, there remains little evidence of student-to-student transmission of coronavirus within educational settings.

The Independent Herald reached out to both Oneida Special School District Director of Schools Dr. Jeanny Phillips and Scott County Director of Schools Bill Hall this week for updated numbers of coronavirus cases within their schools.

In the county system, contact tracing has revealed nine cases of student-to-student transmission of coronavirus. As recently as early October, there were no such cases. So there has been an obvious uptick over the last five weeks. Still, Hall said it was not enough to cause significant alarm.

In the Oneida Special School District, contact tracing has revealed no cases of student-to-student transmission of the virus.

“That is why it is important to keep in mind that school is not the only place that most people and students gather,” Phillips said.

Experts have debated just exactly how easily Covid-19 spreads among kids, particularly younger children. While kids are super-spreaders of the viruses and bugs that typically make the rounds in school — like influenza, strep throat and stomach virus — most medical professionals believe that kids do not easily spread coronavirus.

There have been a total of 30 students in the county school system that have been infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the school year, Hall said. Phillips said the Oneida school system has had 16 cases — but that number includes students in the virtual program that have never attended in-person classes.

The county school system has a total enrollment of 2,945 students, meaning that just 1% of students have been infected since school began in early August. The city school system has an enrollment of 1,282, meaning 1.2% of students have been infected since the start of the school year.

In both cases, actual cases of the coronavirus among students has not been the biggest issue. The bigger issue has been contact tracing. Anytime someone tests positive for coronavirus, anyone determined to have been within six feet of them for 15 minutes or longer is required to quarantine for 14 days. When there’s a case within the household, the quarantine period grows to 24 days. So, any time a student with symptoms goes to school, it is inevitable that other students and staff have to quarantine. In some cases, entire classes have been forced into quarantine.

“Case tracing and quarantining both staff and students for precautionary reasons has been the difficult and time-consuming component of the process,” Phillips said. “However, this process is vital to keeping the students and staff at school healthy.”

Oneida High School was forced to suspend its football season for two weeks due to quarantines. Scott High moved to a phase-in schedule in early October after multiple students tested positive and an entire class was forced to quarantine. The phase-in schedule has continued since then, with students in classes just two days each week.

This week, Burchfield Elementary School moved to a phase-in schedule, with students in class just one day each week, due to a quarantine of staff members. In that case, it was three cafeteria workers impacted — one who was infested, and two others who were required to quarantine for 14 days.

Oneida schools have also switched four days to virtual learning around Thanksgiving break — the Thursday and Friday before and the Monday and Tuesday after. That will effectively create two weeks out of school for students.

Meanwhile, both school systems say that the impact of actual coronavirus cases has been small.

“Knock on wood, we haven’t had a single case involving a kid who plays sports,” Hall said Tuesday.

And Scott High is preparing to go back to a full schedule as the impact of the virus and the associated quarantines has declined.

“Our team meets every week, and we’ll meet again on Thursday to evaluate it,” Hall said. “But we felt we could’ve gone back this week; we just wanted to give it one more week.”

As it moves back to a full schedule, Scott High is looking at implementing new procedures as students arrive each morning so that students who have symptoms can be stopped before they’ve been in the building for 15 minutes and caused other students or staff to have to quarantine.

“We’ll still have some cases where symptoms develop during the day, but we feel that will help us if we can catch them early,” Hall said.

Both school systems say that there isn’t enough concern over the impact of the virus to warrant closing the schools.

“As long as we can go to school, we’re going to go,” Hall said. “The kids need to be in class.”