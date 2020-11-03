- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott County smashes early voting record ahead of presidential election

By Independent Herald

A man watches President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden debate during the 2020 presidential election campaign | Photo: Domenico Fornas

A record number of Scott Countians cast their ballot for president during the two-week early voting period that preceded election day.

According to Scott County Administrator of Elections Gabe Krahn, there were some 6,579 ballots already cast before election day on Tuesday. That was easily a record for the early voting period, and means about one in two of Scott County’s active registered voters had already voted ahead of election day.

That means the total number of votes cast by Scott Countians in this year’s presidential election will almost certainly exceed 2016’s total. That year, there were 7,123 ballots cast.

That’s good news for the Republican Party in terms of voter enthusiasm; Scott County is solidly Trump country. In the 2016 election, 85% of the vote went to Trump, and that number is not expected to be significantly different this year.

However, Scott County may hardly be a bellwether as far as the nation is concerned. Veteran polling analyst Scott Rasmussen said Monday that his final look at polling averages showed Democrat challenger Joe Biden with a 7-point advantage over Trump. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was up three points over Trump going into the election. Additionally, Biden had larger leads than Clinton in the Midwestern states that shocked the nation by tilting to Trump in 2016: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Locally, there were a number of races to be determined on Tuesday, including mayor and alderman races in both Huntsville and Winfield.

Election night results will be available online at ihoneida.com.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
