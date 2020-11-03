No end in sight as coronavirus pandemic lumbers on

The coronavirus pandemic rages on in the U.S. — and is worsening in other parts of the world — offering no end in sight for a populous that is growing increasingly weary of both news of the virus and the precautions needed to combat it.

The TN Dept. of Health reported 14 new cases in Scott County on Monday — the most in a single day since the pandemic began. A total of 437 people have been sickened by the virus in Scott County, with 84 of those cases classified as active as of Monday — which is also a new high.

Testing positivity remains high locally. After increasing for several weeks and spiking to near 20% a week ago, testing positivity for the week ending Sunday was about 12%. That’s above the 10% threshold that health experts say is critical for determining whether the spread of the contagion within a community is being fully detected.

The good news, on the other hand, is that nobody from Scott County has been hospitalized with the virus in over a week. The Dept. of Health last reported hospitalizations on October 23, when it reported three in one day. There have been a total of 22 people hospitalized locally since the pandemic began, and five people have died from the virus.

The same was not true statewide, however, as current hospitalizations hit a new high on Monday. Of the 26,748 active cases being monitored by state health officials, 1,434 were hospitalized. That’s double the number of people who were hospitalized in Tennessee in early October.

Meanwhile, the number of school-age students being sickened by the virus does not seem to be spiking. Of the 14 new cases reported Monday, two were among children ages five to 18. That makes 57 total cases in that age group since the pandemic began. Seven of those new cases have been diagnosed in the past eight days as of Monday, or 13% of the total cases in Scott County during that time. Since the pandemic began, the total number of cases that have been in the five-to-18 age group in Scott County has also been 13%.

Still, coronavirus is causing a disruption in local school systems. Burchfield Elementary School announced Monday that it will move to a phase-in schedule the next two weeks. Students will essentially be in school just one day each week, with grades 1, 4 and 7 reporting on Monday, grades 2, 5 and 8 reporting on Tuesday this week and on Wednesday next week, and grades pre-K, 3 and 6 reporting on Thursday. The entire school system is on a virtual schedule on Fridays. Scott High School remains on a phase-in schedule, as well, with grades 9 and 10 reporting on Mondays and Wednesdays, and grades 11 and 12 reporting on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The schedule change at Burchfield doesn’t have anything to do with cases among children; rather, it involves a shortage of staff, according to a letter from school principal Tonja Crabtree.

- Story Continues Below -

“Over the weekend, one of our staff workers tested positive for Covid-19, which caused two more staff members to be quarantined due to being close contacts,” Crabtree said. “Due to not being able to cover for the missing staff members because of substitute shortages, our choice of action was to limit the number of students in the building to be able to provide for their educational, social and emotional needs.”

Oneida Special School District has also announced a schedule change that will effectively create two weeks out of school for students. November 19 and 20, a Thursday and Friday before the week of Thanksgiving, have been changed to virtual days for all students. November 30 and December 1, the first two days back from Thanksgiving break, have also been changed to virtual days. Quarantines have increased significantly in the Oneida Special School District over the past couple of weeks.

It remains unclear just how easily kids — especially younger children — transmit the virus. Many health experts feel that young children do not significantly spread the virus. However, health department-mandated quarantines through contact tracing remain strict. In some cases in both school systems, entire classes have been required to quarantine due to positive cases.

Meanwhile, health experts say the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert and the face of the pandemic response in the U.S. said Friday that “We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation.”

Fauci has been heavily criticized by conservatives who seek to pin blame for coronavirus hype on the presidential election, which was Tuesday. In fact, one oft-repeated claim has been that the pandemic will fizzle after the election because public health experts and the media will “stop talking about it.”

But Fauci said Friday that the pandemic will continue to get worse long after the last ballots have been counted.

“All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors,” Fauci said. “You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

It isn’t just the U.S. that is experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections. The U.K. has reentered a mandated lockdown, and cases are up elsewhere abroad, as well.

As the traditional flu season nears in the northern hemisphere, health experts have sounded alarm bells over what the combined toll of coronavirus and influenza will mean for hospitals and health care capacities. Last spring, the flu season was waning as the coronavirus began to tighten its grip but this year, hospitals could be dealing with both simultaneously.

In East Tennessee, hospitals are not at danger of overcrowding, even as coronavirus patient census has risen. As of last week, nearly one in four hospital beds were available at the 19 hospitals in the 13-county East Tennessee region. That included 13% of ICU beds and 57% of ventilators.

Statewide, there were 17% of hospital beds available as of Monday, including 14% of ICU beds and 70% of ventilators.