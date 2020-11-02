- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Scott falls to Pigeon Forge, 13-6, in season finale
SportsScott
Updated:

Scott falls to Pigeon Forge, 13-6, in season finale

By Independent Herald

Scott High junior Ashton Rowe looks for running room during the third quarter of the Highlanders’ game against Pigeon Forge on Friday, October 30, 2020. Rowe scored the Highlanders’ only touchdown on a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter | Matt Boyatt/IH

HUNTSVILLE — Defense.

That was the primary theme for Friday’s regular season finale between Scott High and visiting Pigeon Forge.

But missed opportunities was a secondary theme, as the Tigers survived what was essentially a playoff play-in game with a 13-6 victory over the Highlanders, which earned them Region 2-3A’s fourth and final playoff berth.

Scott High’s season ended at 5-5, but not without effort. The Highlanders kept Pigeon Forge on the ropes throughout the game, scoring a fourth quarter touchdown to cut the gap to 7-6 before the Tigers put a late score on the board and then held on until time expired.

When the final horn sounded, Scott High was at Pigeon Forge’s 39-yard-line and driving. But the Highlanders had gotten the ball back with only 1:03 remaining in a game in which both teams had struggled to move the football.

Pigeon Forge scored on two big plays: a 36-yard run late in the second quarter, and a 32-yard pass on third-and-long late in the fourth quarter.

Otherwise, the Tigers struggled to move the football. Until their final drive of the game, Pigeon Forge had just 112 yards of offense and was 0 of 7 on third down.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Scott High, though, was unable to capitalize on opportunities. The Highlanders had the ball inside Pigeon Forge’s five-yard-line on the game’s first drive, after a 59-yard run by sophomore William Young. Pigeon Forge ultimately forced a turnover on downs.

The Highlanders had the ball in Pigeon Forge territory three separate times in the first quarter.

Later, after Ashton Rowe scored on a 21-yard run in the first quarter, Scott High again had the ball deep in Pigeon Forge territory after recovering a fumble on a kickoff. But the Highlanders failed to convert on fourth-and-short.

Pigeon Forge finished with 192 yards of offense to Scott High’s 177 yards. Most of the combined yardage came on the ground, as neither team was particularly effective through the air on what was easily the coldest night of the high school football season.

Aside from Young’s 59-yard run, the game was mostly a stalemate until late in the second quarter. When Scott attempted a pass on third-and-four, Pigeon Forge — which got into the backfield routinely in the first half, often by timing up the snap count almost perfectly, before Scott High made halftime adjustments — came up with a sack that left sophomore Brady Strunk punting from the back of his own end zone.

That set up a short field for the Tigers, who made it pay off with a 36-yard touchdown run by Ayden Littles.

That’s the way the game stood until the fourth quarter, when Strunk came up with an interception on third and long, setting up his team for what would turn out to be a 68-yard scoring drive.

Quarterback Alex Chambers scrambled on third and long for a first down. Then Pigeon Forge, which was flagged several times for unnecessary hits, aided things with a 15-yard personal foul penalty. Finally, Rowe scored on a 21-yard run with 9:09 remaining.

After the extra point try came up short, Will Russ recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, giving the ball back to Scott High at Pigeon Forge’s 30-yard-line.

But four plays later, Chambers came up just short of a first down on a quarterback sneak, and Pigeon Forge took possession.

The Tigers, who had not converted a third down all game up until that point, twice converted on third and long, the second being a 32-yard pass from Mason Shults to Hussien Al Sultana to set the score at 13-6.

Scott High got into Pigeon Forge territory on the ensuing possession, but with only 63 seconds left did not have enough time to put together a solid drive. Pigeon Forge ultimately got an interception with one second remaining to seal the game.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,682FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Sports

Notebook: Pigeon Forge made big plays when it mattered most. Officials bungled when it mattered most.

Ben Garrett - 0
With 8:19 to play in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Scott High-Pigeon Forge game, sophomore Brady Strunk turned towards the sidelines with his hands...
Read more
Scott

Scott falls to Pigeon Forge, 13-6, in season finale

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Defense. That was the primary theme for Friday’s regular season finale between Scott High and visiting Pigeon Forge. But missed opportunities was a secondary...
Read more
Local News

Scott County records 400th case of coronavirus, ranks among lowest in state

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County recorded its 400th case of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as the TN Dept. of Health reported six new cases in the county....
Read more
Local News

Weather service issued Flood Watch for Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee have been placed under a Flash Flood Watch as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta continue to...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

For Scott seniors, an accomplished career ends in region semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
LIVINGSTON — When the final whistle sounded in Livingston Academy's 2-0 win over Scott High here Tuesday, the curtain fell on an accomplished career...
Read more
Scott

Scott High’s dominant start paves way for 28-12 win

Independent Herald - 0
SEVEIRVILLE — Scott High dominated the first half, then shortened the clock in the second half to walk away with a 28-12 road win...
Read more
Scott

Scott High falls to Kingston, 2-0

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Sixteen days ago, Scott High defeated Kingston in a penalty kick shoot-out at Highlander Stadium to claim the District 5-AA regular season...
Read more
Scott

Scott comes from behind to advance to district title game

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — All season long, Scott High senior Dara Stanley has yearned for an opportunity to play offense, but her team has needed her...
Read more
Scott

Scott High takes the fight to Kingston, but comes up short in a 24-20 decision

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — There are no moral victories in football. Not when it’s a region game with playoff implications, and not when the opponent is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Early voting surges above 5,000 in Scott County, with two days to go

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — More than 5,400 Scott Countians have cast their ballots for the November 3 presidential election, with still two days of early voting remaining. Tuesday...
Read more

E-Edition: October 29, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Arrest made in break-in at Armstrong plant

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies at the state and local levels led to the arrest of a Helenwood man last week, who...
Read more

Latest News

Notebook: Pigeon Forge made big plays when it mattered most. Officials bungled when it mattered most.

Sports Ben Garrett - 0
With 8:19 to play in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Scott High-Pigeon Forge game, sophomore Brady Strunk turned towards the sidelines with his hands...
Read more

Scott falls to Pigeon Forge, 13-6, in season finale

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Defense. That was the primary theme for Friday’s regular season finale between Scott High and visiting Pigeon Forge. But missed opportunities was a secondary...
Read more

Scott County records 400th case of coronavirus, ranks among lowest in state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County recorded its 400th case of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, as the TN Dept. of Health reported six new cases in the county....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN