Scott falls to Pigeon Forge, 13-6, in season finale

HUNTSVILLE — Defense.

That was the primary theme for Friday’s regular season finale between Scott High and visiting Pigeon Forge.

But missed opportunities was a secondary theme, as the Tigers survived what was essentially a playoff play-in game with a 13-6 victory over the Highlanders, which earned them Region 2-3A’s fourth and final playoff berth.

Scott High’s season ended at 5-5, but not without effort. The Highlanders kept Pigeon Forge on the ropes throughout the game, scoring a fourth quarter touchdown to cut the gap to 7-6 before the Tigers put a late score on the board and then held on until time expired.

When the final horn sounded, Scott High was at Pigeon Forge’s 39-yard-line and driving. But the Highlanders had gotten the ball back with only 1:03 remaining in a game in which both teams had struggled to move the football.

Pigeon Forge scored on two big plays: a 36-yard run late in the second quarter, and a 32-yard pass on third-and-long late in the fourth quarter.

Otherwise, the Tigers struggled to move the football. Until their final drive of the game, Pigeon Forge had just 112 yards of offense and was 0 of 7 on third down.

Scott High, though, was unable to capitalize on opportunities. The Highlanders had the ball inside Pigeon Forge’s five-yard-line on the game’s first drive, after a 59-yard run by sophomore William Young. Pigeon Forge ultimately forced a turnover on downs.

The Highlanders had the ball in Pigeon Forge territory three separate times in the first quarter.

Later, after Ashton Rowe scored on a 21-yard run in the first quarter, Scott High again had the ball deep in Pigeon Forge territory after recovering a fumble on a kickoff. But the Highlanders failed to convert on fourth-and-short.

Pigeon Forge finished with 192 yards of offense to Scott High’s 177 yards. Most of the combined yardage came on the ground, as neither team was particularly effective through the air on what was easily the coldest night of the high school football season.

Aside from Young’s 59-yard run, the game was mostly a stalemate until late in the second quarter. When Scott attempted a pass on third-and-four, Pigeon Forge — which got into the backfield routinely in the first half, often by timing up the snap count almost perfectly, before Scott High made halftime adjustments — came up with a sack that left sophomore Brady Strunk punting from the back of his own end zone.

That set up a short field for the Tigers, who made it pay off with a 36-yard touchdown run by Ayden Littles.

That’s the way the game stood until the fourth quarter, when Strunk came up with an interception on third and long, setting up his team for what would turn out to be a 68-yard scoring drive.

Quarterback Alex Chambers scrambled on third and long for a first down. Then Pigeon Forge, which was flagged several times for unnecessary hits, aided things with a 15-yard personal foul penalty. Finally, Rowe scored on a 21-yard run with 9:09 remaining.

After the extra point try came up short, Will Russ recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, giving the ball back to Scott High at Pigeon Forge’s 30-yard-line.

But four plays later, Chambers came up just short of a first down on a quarterback sneak, and Pigeon Forge took possession.

The Tigers, who had not converted a third down all game up until that point, twice converted on third and long, the second being a 32-yard pass from Mason Shults to Hussien Al Sultana to set the score at 13-6.

Scott High got into Pigeon Forge territory on the ensuing possession, but with only 63 seconds left did not have enough time to put together a solid drive. Pigeon Forge ultimately got an interception with one second remaining to seal the game.