Notebook: Pigeon Forge made big plays when it mattered most. Officials bungled when it mattered most.

With 8:19 to play in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Scott High-Pigeon Forge game, sophomore Brady Strunk turned towards the sidelines with his hands held high in question after quarterback Alex Chambers carried the football on fourth down and the ball had been spotted by officials.

Even from more than 50 yards away, Strunk’s words were easy to hear: “They gave us a terrible spot!”

Indeed, it seemed at first glance that Chambers had easily gotten the first down after the Highlanders ran a quick play on fourth and less than a yard. But the placement of the ball made it too close to call … and when the chains were brought on and stretched, it turned out to be just inches shy of a first down.

It was a pivotal moment in Friday’s do-or-die game, but no one could’ve guessed that an even more controversial play was only moments away.

After Pigeon Forge picked up a first down, a bad snap sent the ball sailing high over the head of quarterback Mason Shults. In the ensuing foot race, Shults attempted to fall on the ball. He was hit by Scott High’s Caleb Jeffers and knocked off the ball, which was subsequently pounced on by Strunk at the 23-yard-line.

The referee, standing less than five feet away, had blown his whistle even before Strunk fell on the loose ball. After a conference among themselves, the officials awarded possession to Pigeon Forge.

On the questionable fourth down spot, a consult with video replay would be necessary to confirm whether Chambers really did get the first down or whether he was tackled just short. The officials are right there, on top of the play, and you have to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Video wasn’t necessary to know that the fumble four plays later was a colossal mishap on the officials’ part. The Pigeon Forge quarterback never had possession of the football. Scott High clearly recovered. As one Highlander fan yelled angrily from the stands as the officiating crew conferred amongst themselves, “What is there to even talk about?”

There are a lot of old adages in football. One is that you don’t place the game in the hands of the officials. In other words, let your execution be good enough that you don’t leave enough doubt for one or two bad calls to determine the game.

It would be easy to point to the two third downs the Tigers converted between the botched call and their subsequent touchdown. First they converted a 3rd and 18, then a 3rd and 20 for a touchdown, both times on Shults to Hussien Al Sultana passes. As a defense, you simply have to get off the field on 3rd and very long. Credit Pigeon Forge. The Tigers were 0 of 7 on third down entering that drive, but managed to convert the two biggest third downs of the game. Also credit Pigeon Forge because the Tigers had only 112 yards of offense all game, but went 80 yards to wear out the fourth quarter clock and put an insurance score on the board.

There were other pivotal moments that helped determine the game, as well. Scott High had the ball in Pigeon Forge territory three times in the first quarter, with no points to show for the effort. On the game’s first series, the Highlanders had a first down inside the 10 but couldn’t find the end zone in five plays. Credit Pigeon Forge’s defense for standing strong when it mattered most.

Even on the pivotal fourth down play in the fourth quarter, credit Pigeon Forge’s defense for making the stop close enough to the line of scrimmage that a questionable spot effected the game. Time after time, the Tigers made the big plays they needed to make — and their reward is playing in a playoff game this week.

But officials aren’t absolved from blame. There are plenty of folks who cringe and say “don’t criticize the officiating.” The pregame script for PA announcers everywhere, drafted by TSSAA, states that “judgment calls are made in good faith by the officials…” But this is a game where it’s considered okay to critique mistakes made by players (not out loud, at least not at the high school level, but just ask Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, whose every mistake is picked apart for days afterward on social media). If we’re going to analyze the play of 15- to 18-year-old kids who are amateurs competing on the field, the grown men who are paid to be out there certainly deserve critique, as well.

And the simple fact is that when the game was on the line, the officials blew it. The referee blew his whistle too early. He assumed the Pigeon Forge quarterback had recovered the fumble cleanly, before Collier did exactly what players are supposed to do, and went to the ground to prevent the clean recovery.

The official assumed incorrectly. And the victim was Scott High. Those two third-and-long plays that Pigeon Forge converted were huge, but the Tigers would’ve never had the ball to be in a third down situation if the officials had done their job correctly.

Scott High head coach Josh Terry didn’t make a scene about the call. He didn’t go off on the sideline, and he didn’t get on the radio after the game to blame the loss on officiating. No one would expect him to; the third-year head coach is a man of character who displays Christian principles in his leadership on the field.

But it’s easy for most of us to be decidedly un-Christ-like in the heat of the moment. As has so often been said by so many people, “Officials are human, too.” Indeed they are. I’ve never put on a striped shirt, but I’ve officiated everything from flag football games to JV middle school basketball games and anyone who thinks it’s easy is a fool. There’s a big difference between being a fan and having a second or two to think about what each call should’ve been, and being the guy with a whistle in his mouth and having to make instantaneous decisions in bang-bang situations. TSSAA is facing a critical shortage of officials in most sports, and all involved agree: the biggest reason people don’t want to be referees is because they get tired of the parents and others in the stands and on the sidelines tearing them apart over every call they make.

But while most of us enjoy a certain anonymity in the work place, one that doesn’t allow every mistake we make on the job to be analyzed under the microscope of public critique, there are consequences for mistakes. Players certainly aren’t immune to them. Coaches are quick to pull a player from the game after a bone-headed mistake, chewing on his face in front of God and Everybody. Sometimes players lose their starting positions over in-game mistakes. In-game consequences for coaches who make mistakes is rare (though former Tennessee defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh would disagree), but coaches are certainly held accountable for their mistakes on an annual review by their administrators.

The referees shouldn’t be the only ones on the field on a Friday night who are without accountability. Usually, officiating — no matter how bad the mistake — doesn’t determine the outcome of a game. Sometimes, though, it can … and does. There’s no way anyone can conclusively say Scott High would’ve won Friday’s game if it had been awarded possession at the 23-yard-line with six or so minutes remaining. But there’s no way anyone can say conclusively that the Highlanders wouldn’t have won in that scenario. In fact, the odds of putting a winning score on the board would’ve been reasonably in their favor.

Perhaps the botched fumble recovery call — as inexcusable as it was — would have been easier to accept if it were the only bad call in the game. But, alas, far from it.

Later in the fourth quarter, on the Highlanders’ final possession, Pigeon Forge was flagged for a personal foul on a Chambers scramble that ended with the QB going out of bounds nine yards down the field. The penalty is enforced by a 15-yard step-off from the end of the run. The official attempted to step it off from the spot of the foul, which would have costed Scott High about eight yards. After objections, the referee stepped in to correct the step-off. There was only one problem: None of the officials stayed with the mark at the out-of-bounds spot. So they had to guess at where to step off the penalty from.

On two occasions, the same official threw a flag — ostensibly for ineligible receiver penalties; at least, that appeared to be the case in the second quarter, when Pigeon Forge converted a fourth-and-long on a pass play with a lineman well down the field. On both occasions, the official waved off the flag — without explanation or a conference with the rest of the officaiting team. It was as if he threw the flag and then decided, “Nah, never mind.”

At times, one couldn’t help but wonder whether the officials were watching the same game everyone else was watching.

This publication doesn’t often rip officials for the outcome of games. The last time — and perhaps the only time — you read a critique like this was after the badly-mangled situation at the Oneida-South Greene playoff game two years ago, where the performance of officials was so bad that it effected multiple changes by TSSAA after the season was over.

At least at first appearance, Friday night’s performance was every bit as egregious. Perhaps if it were a standard regular season game, it wouldn’t have mattered so much. But in a high-stakes game where it’s literally win-or-go-home, those calls were magnified. The players — especially the seniors — worked all year long for the eight games they got to play. Friday’s game, with a playoff berth on the line, was a culmination of all that work for both teams. The Tigers of Pigeon Forge did their job well. The officials, unfortunately, did not.