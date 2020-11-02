- Advertisement -
Updated:

No doubt about it: The parade is a go

By Independent Herald

State Sen. Ken Yager rides with Scott County Commissioner Harold Chambers in the 2019 Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade | Melanie Garrett/IH

Not much has happened as it normally would this fall. It appears the annual Scott County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will be an exception to that trend.

Stacey Swann, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said unequivocally on Monday that the parade, held annually on the first Saturday in December, will take place.

“The annual Christmas parade has always been the unofficial beginning of the holiday season in Scott County, and this year will be no exception,” Swann said. “The Chamber is excited about this year’s parade.”

This year, the parade will be December 5 at 2 p.m., with an inclement weather date of December 6 at 3 p.m.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls, and we feel like we’re going to have floats that we’ve never had before,” Swann told the Independent Herald on Monday. “So many people want to see this parade happen, and want to be a part of it.”

The Chamber of Commerce wound up canceling its Fall on the Mall festival, which would have been held October 24, after first amending the lineup. The event was canceled at the behest of local health officials, who urged caution in light of increasing coronavirus cases.

Covid-19 illness is still a concern. There have been 423 people sickened in Scott County by the virus, with 74 of those cases still active as of Sunday. Five people locally have died from coronavirus.

But while safety precautions will be in place for the parade, Swann said that organizers do not feel the event carries an inherent risk the way some public gatherings do.

“While Covid-19 has forced many events to cancel, the annual Christmas parade is one event where families can truly social distance,” she said.

The parade will begin at its usual starting point, the parking lot of HBD Industries on Industrial Lane. From there, the parade will proceed to Alberta Street, and follow Alberta Street north to Claude Terry Drive before disbanding in the parking lot at Oneida Elementary School.

This year marks the 72nd Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade is An All-American Christmas.

As part of the build-up for the parade, the Chamber of Commerce will once again be giving local students an opportunity to ride with Santa Claus in the parade. Students in kindergarten through fourth grade are eligible to enter the Chamber’s annual “Santa Shops Scott!” coloring contest. Three students will be randomly drawn to ride in the parade, and will also received a framed photo of themselves with Santa.

Applications for the parade can be picked up at the Scott County Visitor Center, located at 12025 Scott Highway in Huntsville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The deadline for entries is Wednesday, December 2, at 5 p.m.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

