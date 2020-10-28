- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Weather service issued Flood Watch for Scott County
NewsLocal NewsWeather
Updated:

Weather service issued Flood Watch for Scott County

By Independent Herald

Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee have been placed under a Flash Flood Watch as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta continue to approach the region.

The National Weather Service issued the Flash Flood Watch Wednesday morning. It will take effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening and continue until 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The official forecast from the NWS calls for two to three inches of rainfall in Scott County, with higher amounts further south. The latest model runs, printed after the forecast update Wednesday morning, continue to support that projection.

The heaviest rain associated with the tropical depression is expected Wednesday night into early Thursday before rain showers begin to taper off. The forecast continues to lessen wind chances for the northern Cumberland Plateau region; winds of 10 mph or less are now the general rule through Thursday, even though there are high wind warnings out or the Smoky Mountains and the southern Tennessee Valley, where the circulation associated with the tropical depression will be centered.

Behind the tropical depression, much cooler temperatures will settle in for the weekend. The high temperature on Friday may struggle to get out of the 40s; the NWS is forecasting a high of 52 for Oneida. Patchy frost is possible Friday night, with a low in the mid 30s. Temperatures will rebound to 60 degrees on Saturday, but a replenishing shot of cold air is expected by the end of the weekend, and the high on Monday may struggle to get out of the 40s once more. A hard freeze — with temperatures dropping to 28 or below — appears possible Sunday night.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,430FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,680FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Weather service issued Flood Watch for Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee have been placed under a Flash Flood Watch as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta continue to...
Read more
Local News

Rain expected locally from Hurricane Zeta

Independent Herald - 0
Hurricane Zeta will trek northward across the southeastern United States over the next several days, and is expected to bring several inches of rain...
Read more
Local News

Early voting surges above 5,000 in Scott County, with two days to go

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — More than 5,400 Scott Countians have cast their ballots for the November 3 presidential election, with still two days of early voting remaining. Tuesday...
Read more
Sports

IH Sports Minute: Season 2, Episode 19

Independent Herald - 0
A final look at the high school soccer season, the accomplishments of the seniors and what might be ahead for Scott High and Oneida...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Rain expected locally from Hurricane Zeta

Independent Herald - 0
Hurricane Zeta will trek northward across the southeastern United States over the next several days, and is expected to bring several inches of rain...
Read more
Local News

Early voting surges above 5,000 in Scott County, with two days to go

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — More than 5,400 Scott Countians have cast their ballots for the November 3 presidential election, with still two days of early voting remaining. Tuesday...
Read more
Local News

Yes, trick-or-treating will go on

Independent Herald - 0
Halloween is a little bit special this year: For the first time in five years — and for the last time in six years...
Read more
Local News

Scott County unemployment dips to pre-pandemic levels

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's unemployment rate dropped sharply in September, to 6.3%, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. That's a decline of 2.4...
Read more
Local News

Arrest made in break-in at Armstrong plant

Independent Herald - 0
An investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies at the state and local levels led to the arrest of a Helenwood man last week, who...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Yes, trick-or-treating will go on

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Halloween is a little bit special this year: For the first time in five years — and for the last time in six years...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida advances to substate with win over Greenback

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
GREENBACK — It appeared on paper to be a winnable game, and it was. Oneida saw sophomore Kenlee Duncan score two second half goals...
Read more

Coronavirus: 12 new cases reported; the most active cases so far

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Wednesday, as the surge of cases continues. There are now...
Read more

Latest News

Weather service issued Flood Watch for Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee have been placed under a Flash Flood Watch as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta continue to...
Read more

Rain expected locally from Hurricane Zeta

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Hurricane Zeta will trek northward across the southeastern United States over the next several days, and is expected to bring several inches of rain...
Read more

Early voting surges above 5,000 in Scott County, with two days to go

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — More than 5,400 Scott Countians have cast their ballots for the November 3 presidential election, with still two days of early voting remaining. Tuesday...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN