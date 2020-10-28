Weather service issued Flood Watch for Scott County

Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee have been placed under a Flash Flood Watch as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta continue to approach the region.

The National Weather Service issued the Flash Flood Watch Wednesday morning. It will take effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening and continue until 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The official forecast from the NWS calls for two to three inches of rainfall in Scott County, with higher amounts further south. The latest model runs, printed after the forecast update Wednesday morning, continue to support that projection.

The heaviest rain associated with the tropical depression is expected Wednesday night into early Thursday before rain showers begin to taper off. The forecast continues to lessen wind chances for the northern Cumberland Plateau region; winds of 10 mph or less are now the general rule through Thursday, even though there are high wind warnings out or the Smoky Mountains and the southern Tennessee Valley, where the circulation associated with the tropical depression will be centered.

Behind the tropical depression, much cooler temperatures will settle in for the weekend. The high temperature on Friday may struggle to get out of the 40s; the NWS is forecasting a high of 52 for Oneida. Patchy frost is possible Friday night, with a low in the mid 30s. Temperatures will rebound to 60 degrees on Saturday, but a replenishing shot of cold air is expected by the end of the weekend, and the high on Monday may struggle to get out of the 40s once more. A hard freeze — with temperatures dropping to 28 or below — appears possible Sunday night.